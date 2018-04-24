UK powers on without coal for three days

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The Drax power station in North Yorkshire has been switching to biomass from coal

The UK has not generated electricity from coal for more than three days - the longest streak since the 1880s.

The new record comes just days after the last record of 55 hours was set, National Grid said.

The coal-free period began on Saturday at 1000 BST and has continued into Tuesday afternoon.

Power generated from wind and gas dominated the mix of energy for users in England, Scotland and Wales.

Just last week the UK grid recorded its first two-day period without using any power from the fossil fuel, which the government has pledged to phase out by 2025.

Coal accounted for less than 7% of the power mix last year, according to official figures.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption A wind farm in mid-Wales

In April, 2017 the UK went its first full day without coal since the 19th century.

However, experts warned that power generated by coal was largely being replaced by gas, another fossil fuel rather than renewable sources.

Andrew Crossland, of the Durham Energy Institute, said gas generated 40% of the UK's electricity and fuelled nearly all domestic heating: "As a country we consume nearly eight times more gas than coal."

That reliance on gas made the UK vulnerable to the whims of international markets and was "nowhere near clean enough" to meet the UK's legal targets to cut greenhouse gas emissions.

He called for more investment in renewable technologies, such as solar panels and batteries, to store power for homes and businesses, along with better energy efficiency to reduce power use.