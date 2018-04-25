Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The manager of the Arctic Monkeys has called for Viagogo to be shut down

Ticket reseller Viagogo faces legal action after failing to make changes sought by the consumer watchdog.

The Competition and Markets Authority said rival resellers StubHub, GetMeIn and Seatwave had agreed to provide better information about the tickets sold on their sites.

They must warn if buyers risk being denied entry, which seats they will get and who is selling the tickets.

Viagogo has not given the same undertakings, the CMA said.

The site also failed to comply with a commitment given in 2015.

Michael Grenfell, the CMA's enforcement director, said it was determined to ensure that Viagogo complied with the law.

"We are prepared to use the full range of our powers to protect customers - including action through the courts," he said.

Resellers ordered to disclose fees

The woman taking on ticket website Viagogo

After a year-long investigation into resellers that ended last November, the CMA said that some ticket resellers may be breaking the law by failing to tell consumers about restrictions on the tickets they were buying.

Many in the music industry have criticised resellers, with the manager of the Arctic Monkeys calling on the government to shut down Viagogo after tickets for the band's upcoming UK tour appeared on the site for as much as £2,200.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Alex Turner of the Arctic Monkeys

Ian McAndrew told BBC Radio 4's You & Yours programme the band had successfully stopped tickets appearing on Stubhub, GetMeIn and Seatwave.

"Viagogo should follow the example of other sellers or efforts should be made to remove them from the business," he said.

"The band shares the same feelings and views echoed by the fans, feelings of anger and frustration. There's a reputational issue here.

"It reflects badly on the group even though they're not responsible for that problem. Sometimes that frustration is expressed towards them and that's understandable."

Last month, the Advertising Standards Authority ruled that sites must make the total ticket price, the VAT-inclusive booking fee and the delivery fee clear from the start.

Resellers have been accused of misleading fans by claiming they are official sellers of tickets, overcharging buyers or selling tickets that are invalid if they are resold.