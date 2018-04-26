Barclays pushed into loss by US payout

Image copyright Getty Images

Barclays has been pushed into a first quarter loss after paying $2bn (£1.4bn) to settle a lawsuit in the US over the sale of mortgage-backed securities.

The bank also put aside an additional £400m to cover an increase in payment protection insurance (PPI) mis-selling claims.

Barclays reported a pre-tax loss of £236m, compared with a profit of £1,682m for the same time last year.

But excluding litigation costs, pre-tax profit rose by 1% to £1.7bn.

"This quarter we... reached an agreement with the US Department of Justice to resolve issues related to the sale of Residential Mortgage-Backed Securities between 2005 and 2007," said chief executive Jes Staley.

"While the penalty was substantial, this settlement represents a major milestone for Barclays, putting behind us a significant decade-old legacy matter."

As a result of the US settlement and the PPI charge, Barclays said its CET1 ratio - the financial cushion it is required to maintain to underpin loans - fell to 12.7% compared with 13.3% in December 2017

However, Mr Staley said "given the earnings power of the group, and our strong record in capital management, we are confident that we will get back to around 13% in good time."