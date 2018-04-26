TSB drafts in outside help to fix IT chaos

Image copyright Roger Harris

TSB is calling in outside help to help fix the banking system breakdown that has caused chaos for customers.

Its chief executive, Paul Pester, told the BBC's Today programme he would now take direct control of the issue, and had drafted in experts from IBM, who would report "directly" to him.

He also promised no customer would pay overdraft fees or charges for April.

The online problems began six days ago when TSB attempted to move its computer systems from former owner Lloyds.

The accounts were being moved to a platform, newly built, from Sabadell.

Speaking to the BBC's Today programme, Mr Pester, said the "fundamentals of the bank are working well".

Asked if he would give up his bonus for this year, he said: "The last thing I'm worried about is bonuses and pay."

