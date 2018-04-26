Image copyright Getty Images

The planned merger between Npower and SSE could lead to higher energy prices, the UK's competition watchdog has said.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said the rivalry between large energy companies was "an important factor in how they set tariffs".

"The removal of such competition could therefore lead to higher prices for some customers," it said.

It said the deal would face an in-depth inquiry unless the two companies could address the competition concerns.

"We know that competition in the energy market does not work as well as it might," said Rachel Merelie, senior director at the CMA. "However, competition between energy companies gives them a reason to keep prices down.

"We have found that the proposed merger between SSE Retail and Npower could reduce this competition, and so lead to higher prices for some customers. We therefore believe that this merger warrants further in-depth scrutiny."

Alistair Phillips-Davies, chief executive of SSE, said: "We remain confident that the proposed merger will deliver benefits for customers and for the energy market as a whole and that we will be able to demonstrate this to the CMA in due course.

"We look forward to continuing to work constructively with the CMA and other interested parties."