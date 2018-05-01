Business

Why a US-China trade war could hurt Asia

Karishma Vaswani Asia business correspondent
  • 1 May 2018

US Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin is heading to Beijing to talk trade with China.

Both sides have imposed tariffs on each others' goods, though they're yet to be implemented.

But as I explain in this video, a trade war between China and the US wouldn't just hurt them, it would harm the rest of Asia.

