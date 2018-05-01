Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Mike Coupe caught singing on camera

The boss of Sainsbury's, Mike Coupe, has apologised after being caught on camera singing "We're in the money".

He was filmed singing the words to the show tune as he was waiting to be interviewed for ITV News.

It was one of a round of dozens of interviews to explain details of the planned tie up with Asda, the company's biggest deal to date.

Mr Coupe said: "It was an unfortunate choice of song" and apologised if he had offended anybody.

The song is from the musical 42nd Street, which Mr Coupe said he had seen last year.

He busked some lines from it: "We're in the money, the sky is sunny, let's lend it, spent it, send it rolling along", while sitting waiting to be interviewed.

Mr Coupe, a keen guitarist who has played in front of thousands of Sainsbury's employees on occasion, issued a statement after the incident became public.

"This was an unguarded moment trying to compose myself before a TV interview," he said.

"It was an unfortunate choice of song, from the musical 42nd Street which I saw last year and I apologise if I have offended anyone."