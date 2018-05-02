Tesla optimistic despite record loss

Image copyright Getty Images

Tesla said it will be profitable in the second half of the year if it can make 5,000 Model 3 cars every week.

Reaching that goal is in doubt given the electric car maker produced just 2,270 in the last week of April.

Tesla is striving to produce more cars as questions mount about its financial situation.

The company posted a record quarterly loss of almost $710m (£523m) for the three months to March - more than double the same period last year.

Revenues jumped 26% to $3.4bn, but it continued to burn through cash.

Tesla said it would cut spending this year to less than $3bn as it focuses on "near-term needs".

Elon Musk's firm also told investors that it will deliver more of its expensive luxury models in the second half of the year.

Tesla's manufacturing challenges persist, however.

It suspended Model 3 production in mid-April in a planned shutdown and there will be a further 10 days of downtime this quarter. The company is trying to improve its manufacturing process of the Model 3, its newest car aimed at the mass market.

"We made a mistake by adding too much automation too quickly," Tesla said on Wednesday in a letter to investors.