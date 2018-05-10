BT cuts 13,000 jobs to slash costs

Image copyright BT

Telecoms giant BT is to cut 13,000 jobs over three years as it seeks to slim down its management and back-office roles.

It added that it would be hiring about 6,000 employees to "support network deployment and customer service".

The company also intends to move out of its existing central London headquarters and find smaller premises.

Shares in BT fell nearly 8% in early trading as investors reacted to the unexpectedly large reduction in jobs.

BT said that the job cuts and other measures would help it to reduce costs by £1.5bn.

A third of the job reductions will come from outside the UK in its Global Services division.

Last year, BT was forced to write down the value of the Italian part of Global Services after an accounting scandal that cost the firm more than £500m.

'Lean and agile'

The company said it was responding to changes in the telecoms market, including "increasing competitive intensity from established companies and new entrants".

"It is critical that BT transforms its operating model to build a lean and agile organisation that delivers sustained improvement in customer experience and productivity," it said.

The announcements came as BT disclosed that its annual pre-tax profits rose 11% to £2.6bn in the year to March.

The firm also announced a 13-year plan to plug its £11.3bn pension fund deficit, including regular payments into the scheme and a bond issue.

Chief executive Gavin Patterson said BT was in a unique position: "We have the UK's leading fixed and mobile access networks, a portfolio of strong and well segmented brands, and close strategic partnerships.

"This position of strength will enable us to build on the disciplined delivery and risk reduction of the last financial year, a period in which we delivered overall in line with our financial and operational commitments whilst addressing many uncertainties."