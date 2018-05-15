Image copyright New Look Image caption The trousers in the Curves range cost £22.99

Fashion chain New Look says it will review its prices after customers expressed dismay that some prices for larger sized garments had higher price tags than those in smaller sizes.

The chain said it was hoping to "ensure pricing differences like these" did not happen in future.

The row began after one shopper noticed a pair of trousers in its Curves range was being sold for 15% more than an identical pair in the main collection.

The complaint has divided opinion.

Some have said it is reasonable to charge more for a garment that uses more fabric. Others see it as a "fat tax".

Maria Wassell, a retail supervisor from Kent, spotted the discrepancy at her local branch in Ashford in Kent.

She told the Sun newspaper: "It's like I'm being discriminated against for being plus-size when I'm only slightly bigger than average.

"The average size for a British woman is now a size 16. Plus-size purchases are on the increase. If you look at the statistics, there's more money being spent on plus-size clothing now then there was even three years ago."

Ms Wassell said she used to work for a plus-size brand, and the argument prices for bigger sizes needed to be priced more highly was "basically rubbish".

New Look said in a statement: "We are in the process of reviewing the pricing structure of our Plus Size collection in a way which works best for our customers and our business.

"We are proud of the ranges we offer to our Plus Size customers and value all customers, no matter what their body shape or size."

Earlier this year, New Look announced it would close 60 UK stores and cut 1,000 jobs as part of a financial restructuring.