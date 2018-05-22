Image copyright Getty Images

The New York Stock Exchange has appointed its first female leader more than two centuries after it was established.

Stacey Cunningham will be elevated to the leadership role from her current position of chief operating officer.

Her appointment means that both NYSE and the technology-focused Nasdaq exchange will now be run by women.

Ms Cunningham replaces Thomas Farley, who had run America's best-known stock exchange since 2013.

She began her career at Bank of America Securities and held senior positions at Nasdaq before taking up roles at NYSE.

Adena Friedman became chief executive of the Nasdaq, which is dominated by technology companies, in January 2017.

However NYSE and Nasdaq no longer dominate trading the way they used to. The rise of electronic trading has reduced the proportion of share trading business that goes through the two exchanges.

Thomas Farley joined NYSE in 2013 after it was bought by Intercontinental Exchange (ICE).

The Wall Street Journal reported he will become head of the private investment firm Far Point, which is backed by activist investor Daniel Loeb.