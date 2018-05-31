Image copyright BoE

The Treasury has appointed Jonathan Haskel as a new member of the Bank of England's rate-setting committee.

The professor of economics at Imperial College Business School will become the ninth member of the Monetary Policy Committee later this year.

The Treasury revealed that 19 men and eight women applied for the post, with four women and one man shortlisted.

The appointment means there is still only one woman on the MPC - Prof Silvana Tenreyro.

The committee has been criticised in the past for its lack of women.

Chancellor Philip Hammond said Prof Haskel's "expertise in productivity and innovation will further sharpen the committee's understanding of the British economy".

Prof Haskel will replace Ian McCafferty as one of the four externally appointed members of the MPC. His term of office will run for three years from 1 September.

His appointment was based on recommendations to the chancellor made by an interview panel comprising Clare Lombardelli and Richard Hughes, from the Treasury, and Dame Kate Barker, a former external member of the MPC.

'Menopausal'

Last November, the Bank's gender pay gap report revealed that male staff at the Bank of England were paid almost a quarter more than female employees

At the time, governor Mark Carney said he was confident men and women were paid equally for doing the same jobs at the Bank.

"However, the greater proportion of men than women in senior roles creates a gender pay gap," he admitted.

"We are working hard to address this imbalance... addressing the disparity in gender representation at senior levels will take time, but it will help close the current gender pay gap at the Bank."

Earlier this month, the Bank of England's deputy governor apologised after describing the UK economy as entering a "menopausal" era.

Ben Broadbent used the phrase in a Daily Telegraph interview about economies that were, he said, "past their peak, and no longer so potent".

His remarks prompted a backlash and he subsequently admitted the phrase "conveyed ageist and sexist overtones".

And in an internal message seen by the BBC, he said he knew some bank staff had been offended and he was "truly sorry".

He told colleagues he should not have used the word.