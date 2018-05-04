Aerospace & Defence
Top Stories
Air France-KLM boss quits in pay deal row
The CEO says he is resigning after French staff at the strike-hit airline reject a pay deal.
4 May 2018
Business
Dubai Airshow
Norwegian snubs bid from BA owner
Norwegian says proposals from International Airlines Group undervalued the firm and its prospects.
4 May 2018
Business
Rival Heathrow expansion plan revealed
Group led by hotel owner wants to build a new terminal on the airport's western edge near the M25.
3 May 2018
Business
Airbus and Dassault in fighter jet deal
25 April 2018
Business
Lufthansa cancels 800 flights amid strikes
9 April 2018
Business
Who'll buy debt-laden Air India?
29 March 2018
Business
Airbus warns over GKN takeover bid
15 March 2018
Business
Saudi Arabia nears Typhoon jet deal with BAE
9 March 2018
Business
Airbus warns of 3,700 jobs at risk
7 March 2018
Business
Ryanair to axe Glasgow Airport base
27 February 2018
Scotland business
- comments
Airbus takes new hit on military plane
15 February 2018
Business
- comments
Bombardier reports 57% rise in profits
15 February 2018
Business
Features & Analysis
Flying whales
Why giant super-transporter planes are getting even bigger
6 April 2018
Business
Regional take-off
How Asia's aviation industry is soaring
6 February 2018
Business
Sky dreamers
Is the future of aviation sky taxis and flying cars?
- 22 January 2018
Monarch collapse
How are passengers affected?
2 October 2017
Business
Happy travelling
What would make your flight more fun?
21 July 2017
Business
Airshow highlights
The return of supersonic travel to traffic-beating flying cars
22 June 2017
Business
More from Aerospace & Defence
The Longer View: Flights of fancy
Fasten your seatbelts for a short flight across the history of Britain's love affair with air travel.
2 July 2015
Underwater rescue
18 June 2014
Business
Difficult take-off
17 July 2014
Business
Striker II
16 July 2014
Technology
