Companies

Top Stories

Audi admits more diesel emission problems

A hose for an emission test is fixed in the exhaust pipe of a Volkswagen Golf 2 litre diesel car at the Technical Inspection Agency in Ludwigsburg, southwestern Germany, on August 7, 2017

The German carmaker says another 60,000 diesel engine A6 and A7 models have emission software issues.

Related content

Features

Supermarket sweep

Could the big four become the big three?

  • 28 April 2018
  • From the section Business

Brazilian saga

'The largest foreign bribery case in history'

  • 22 April 2018
  • From the section Business

Tentative steps

Can Fitbit get itself back on track?

  • 16 April 2018
  • From the section Business

#MeToo at work

Companies and sexual harassment claims

  • 25 April 2018
  • From the section Business

Flying whales

Why giant super-transporter planes are getting even bigger

  • 6 April 2018
  • From the section Business

Shake it up

Why the alcohol-free drinks market is fizzing

  • 1 April 2018
  • From the section Business

Our Expert

Will 'bigger is better' approach work for Sainsbury's?

Sainsbury's thinks its Asda takeover will help it compete with the discounters, but integrating the two businesses will be a mammoth task.

30 April 2018
Simon Jack Business editor

Share with BBC News

Markets

Index Value Change
FTSE 100 7,565.75 -0.02%
Dow Jones 24,300.28 -0.23%
Nasdaq 7,237.58 -0.38%
Nikkei 225 22,508.69 +0.18%
15 minute delay. Last updated 18:12