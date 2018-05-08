Companies
Audi admits more diesel emission problems
The German carmaker says another 60,000 diesel engine A6 and A7 models have emission software issues.
Drugmakers agree £46bn takeover deal
Irish firm Shire is to be bought by Japan's Takeda as the two sides finally agree the deal's terms.
Virgin Money receives bid from rival CYBG
The owner of Clydesdale Bank and Yorkshire Bank says a deal will create the UK's largest challenger bank.
Insurers accept that renewal premiums unfair
Rail industry plans fares shake-up
Walmart close to deal for India's Flipkart
RBS boss says branch closures necessary
Vanilla price rise hits ice-cream makers
Nestle pays Starbucks $7.1bn to sell coffee
Air France shares dive as woes deepen
Cambridge Analytica told to give up data
Google changes rules for election ads
Ice cream makers struggle with soaring vanilla prices
Family clears £10k of debt in a year
Supermarket sweep
Could the big four become the big three?
Brazilian saga
'The largest foreign bribery case in history'
Tentative steps
Can Fitbit get itself back on track?
#MeToo at work
Companies and sexual harassment claims
Flying whales
Why giant super-transporter planes are getting even bigger
Shake it up
Why the alcohol-free drinks market is fizzing
Will 'bigger is better' approach work for Sainsbury's?
Sainsbury's thinks its Asda takeover will help it compete with the discounters, but integrating the two businesses will be a mammoth task.
30 April 2018
|Index
|Value
|Change
|FTSE 100
|7,565.75
|-0.02%
|Dow Jones
|24,300.28
|-0.23%
|Nasdaq
|7,237.58
|-0.38%
|Nikkei 225
|22,508.69
|+0.18%
|15 minute delay. Last updated 18:12