Call for taxes to heal generational divide

Two women unpack boxes in a new home

A report proposes giving 25-year-olds £10,000 and taxing pensioners to spend more on the young and NHS.

  • 8 May 2018
8 May 2018
Kamal Ahmed Economics editor

