Disability

Top Stories

How #HotPersonInAWheelchair is fighting hate on Twitter

Wheelchair user Annie Segarra

A wheelchair user angered by the tweet: 'Nothing sadder than a hot person in a wheelchair', started her own photo-led fight back.

'People stared and laughed at me'

Taunting someone facially different is a hate crime and campaigner Rory McGuire wants everyone to know that.

Better mental health care for new mums

New and expectant mums are to benefit from improved access to mental health services in England.

  • 8 May 2018
  • From the section Health
  • comments

Chronic fatigue: 'Held hostage by ME'

Disabled peers 'dumped' at airports

Actor's disabled son told to leave theatre

Features

Ouch: Disability Talk

Get the latest episodes of the Ouch podcast as well as more features and videos

  • 29 November 2016

'I want to end my life with dignity'

Terminally ill man Noel Conway, 68, wants judges to acknowledge his "basic right to die".

Fergus Walsh Medical correspondent
  • 30 April 2018
  • From the section Health

Alfie Evans: Is 'guerrilla warfare' a sign of things to come?

The Alfie Evans case comes a year after the Charlie Gard dispute. Are more of these likely from now on?

Nick Triggle Health correspondent
  • 30 April 2018
  • From the section Health
Audio 21:07

From Russian orphan to Team USA

Tatyana McFadden's won 17 Paralympic medals, but life was far from easy.

Audio 23:59

Hellblade: Psychosis story ‘mirrored mine’

The game Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice has won many awards and fans for its portrayal of psychosis, but what do those who experience hallucinations and delusions think of it?

Share with BBC News