Disability
How #HotPersonInAWheelchair is fighting hate on Twitter
A wheelchair user angered by the tweet: 'Nothing sadder than a hot person in a wheelchair', started her own photo-led fight back.
- 7 May 2018
- From the section Disability
'People stared and laughed at me'
Taunting someone facially different is a hate crime and campaigner Rory McGuire wants everyone to know that.
- 8 May 2018
- From the section Glasgow & West Scotland
Better mental health care for new mums
New and expectant mums are to benefit from improved access to mental health services in England.
- 8 May 2018
- From the section Health
- comments
Chronic fatigue: 'Held hostage by ME'
- 8 May 2018
- From the section Newsbeat
Disabled peers 'dumped' at airports
- 3 May 2018
- From the section Parliaments
Actor's disabled son told to leave theatre
- 3 May 2018
- From the section Hereford & Worcester
Calls to scrap common treatment for ME
- 8 May 2018
- From the section Newsbeat
Car window helps blind people 'feel' view
- 2 May 2018
- From the section Technology
Zara denies Crohn's woman toilet access
- 2 May 2018
- From the section Birmingham & Black Country
Teen back home after German spine surgery
- 3 May 2018
- From the section South East Wales
'I used crowdfunding to have my leg cut off'
- 3 May 2018
- From the section Dorset
Belfast trust recalls 2,500 patients
- 2 May 2018
- From the section Northern Ireland
Ouch: Disability Talk
Get the latest episodes of the Ouch podcast as well as more features and videos
- 29 November 2016
Audio 21:07
From Russian orphan to Team USA
Tatyana McFadden's won 17 Paralympic medals, but life was far from easy.
- 27 April 2018
- From the section Disability
Audio 23:59
Hellblade: Psychosis story ‘mirrored mine’
The game Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice has won many awards and fans for its portrayal of psychosis, but what do those who experience hallucinations and delusions think of it?
- 20 April 2018
- From the section Disability
