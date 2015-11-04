Creating the ideal bipolar wedding

Image copyright bbphoto.me

When Charlotte Walker's partner proposed to her, the first thought for both of them was how to manage her mental health.

Tom popped the question with little flourish. He didn't get down on one knee, there was no ring slipped into a glass of bubbly, he just looked at me and said, "Do you fancy getting married?"

Please don't think him unromantic, the muted proposal said more about me, and was just right.

I have bipolar disorder which means that I get extreme mood swings. It's complicated to explain but when I'm high I don't sleep much, I feel creative and flirtatious and get irritated if grand plans are thwarted. And when I'm low and depressed I sleep 14 hours a day and cry what feels like a lake. I never know what's coming because my moods can switch daily and it dominates my life.

I was touched and surprised Tom wanted to marry me despite the roller-coaster we live with.

As my shifting moods can mean that even arranging coffee with a friend is difficult, I understand why Tom was trying to keep the idea of a wedding very low key. Putting on a big "do" would be too much for me, the most we expected of the big day was a quick trip to the registry office. It wasn't what we really wanted, but we couldn't see any other option.

Then out of the blue I got an email.

"Listen to this," I said to Tom. "The Southbank Centre's hosting this thing called Big Wedding Weekend. There'll be a group wedding in the Royal Festival Hall, then a mass wedding breakfast and reception." I thought it sounded bizarre, but Tom felt differently.

"That's incredible," he said. "I think we should look into it."

Image copyright bbphoto.me

Image copyright bbphoto.me

His enthusiasm was infectious and I began to see that the wedding package had advantages. It would certainly be a venue to remember. Music would be provided for the ceremony and reception and I wouldn't have to worry about catering. Even the bouquets and buttonholes were provided. It seemed like a way to have a really special day without having to orchestrate the event ourselves, so we put our names down.

As we set off on our honeymoon I kept sneaking peeks at Tom... who didn't seem to be Tom. He looked just like the man I'd married, but I felt strongly that he was an imposter.

Then my mental health deteriorated. I don't believe it was because of the wedding, my bipolar just seems to do its own thing. I became frightened of ordinary things like banana skins in the street and posters on buses. At home I felt I was being monitored by cameras through the light fitting.

Luckily I had additional professional care, and support from my friends in the online mental health community. But also, I found a surprising coping mechanism - I spent whole days browsing, looking at ring after ring, cake after cake, and it kept the scary stuff at bay.

Friends started to ask me about a hen do, another thing I didn't feel capable of planning. I had an idea that we could have it online instead, to allow Twitter friends who help me so much to share in part of the wedding. Someone created a digital poster for me, and for an hour my Twitter buddies donned imaginary heels and offered virtual cocktails. It got a bit raucous and improper, but don't all hen nights?

Image copyright @ScribbleandCo Image caption Charlotte's Twitter Hen party poster

On the day of the wedding ceremony, we stood on the stage of the massive, renowned concert hall. There are photographs, taken from the back of the stalls, which make us look like tiny ants standing beneath the 7,866 pipes of the Royal Festival Hall's organ.

I had known that when we made our vows it would be via a microphone for all to hear and that we would be projected onto a big screen. Here's the strange thing - somehow I was able to forget about these things. Through the nerves and excitement, I was only dimly aware of friends and family in the audience and of the other couples being taken through their vows as I prepared to make mine. For me, the vows were a deeply intimate experience and I was totally focussed on Tom and the registrar.

There are photos of us on the big screen in that moment, and I think I look rather serious. Well, they were serious vows.

I had been worried that after the build-up and the excitement of the day itself, I would crash into depression - but my bipolar had a new plan to confuse me. I thought I was fine but, as we set off on our honeymoon, I kept sneaking peeks at Tom... who didn't seem to be Tom. He looked just like the man I'd married, but I felt strongly that he was an imposter.

Tom and I have a policy of honesty about my mental health, but how could I tell my new husband that he seemed like a scary stranger? I squeezed out a few words and he tried to reassure me but it wasn't working and even our cuddle didn't feel right.

In the morning after a sleepless first night of marriage Tom was, thankfully, Tom again. The only way I can interpret what happened on the previous evening is that we'd just been through something huge and my brain was trying to make sense of it in a rather unhelpful way.

Image copyright bbphoto.me

I don't think it's possible for a wedding to be perfect but it came pretty close. The stage of the Royal Festival Hall was beautifully lit and decorated with flowers, and our ceremony was graced by a world-famous organ, an a cappella choir, trumpeters plus friends and family looking on from the stalls and joining in with It Must Be Love. In the evening we danced the night away to a big band and disco and our guests left thanking us for inviting them to such an amazing event.

So that's the story of how I managed to swap the registry office for the Royal Festival Hall. Do I think I made a good choice?

I do.

Charlotte Walker is a blogger and mental health activist

