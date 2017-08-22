Transcript of Storytelling Live: Tails of the Misunderstood Part One

This is full transcript of Storytelling Live: Tails of the Misunderstood which was first broadcast on 18 August 2017. It is presented by Sofie Hagen.

SOFIE - Thank you for downloading BBC Ouch. I'm Sofie Hagen and this is one of two podcasts we're bringing to you from our Storytelling event held at the Edinburgh Festival 2017. Seven storytellers with disabilities or mental health difficulties took to the stage to talk about some of those awkward or embarrassing moments that only they could have. And we're going to start this podcast with me.

[Applause] Hello. Oh this is so nice. You can hear me, everything's good, we're all comfortable. Does anyone need a hug? We've got people to do that sort of thing. Hello, my name is Sofie. I am your host and I'm going to say this off, just to answer your question: Denmark. [Laughter] Yeah, there we go, that's what's happening in the face, yeah, that's where I'm from. That's why I speak like this. I can't help it.

Welcome, welcome, this is such a fun night. It's one of my favourite gigs in the world. This is the BBC Ouch Storytelling Live. [Applause] This is such a fun event. The theme is Awkward. We'll be hearing from storytellers who either have a disability or mental health issues. Some of the people we'll be hearing from tonight have never been on stage before, and it's terrifying being on stage for the very first time so you have to be really, really nice. There's people just coming up here, just sharing stories from their lives, it's absolutely incredible. So, try and put yourself in their shoes and imagine how scary this must be. But we've done this once before and it was absolutely brilliant, it was so much fun, so I'm sure you'll be up for it.

First I think you need to know is the reason why I'm here is I have all of the mental health issues. One of my things is anxiety: I have loads of anxiety; I'm a fun guy like that. I think my longest ever relationship has been with my therapist.

Oh, I just changed therapist, right, because I used to have a Danish therapist, now I changed to one in Britain. She's so cool! You're not allowed to be this cool as a therapist. The first time I met her and we had this first session at the end of it I said, "Is it okay if I mention you on stage? Can I talk? Because I talk, I'm always honest on stage and I tell real-life stories and stuff so I might want to mention you. Is that okay?" This was what she said, she went, "People have written plays about me; people have written books about me. You can do what you want". [Laughter]

Are you ready to see the first storyteller?

SOFIE -Please be so nice. She's absolutely brilliant so start whooping and applauding and clapping and cheering and give it up for Abbi Brown.

ABBI - [Applause] Hi, my name's Abbi. So, my story takes place in summer of 2011. I was on holiday with my family in Paris. I know it was 2011 because it was the same summer that Amy Winehouse died which means that my holiday wardrobe consisted almost entirely of black gauze and heavily ringed eyeliner. And I spent long hours translating articles from the French equivalent of Reveal magazine with the help of my mum's 1983 French Pocket Dictionary, which lacked crucial vocabulary around narcotics actually mum.

This was also the summer I started using a wheelchair for long distances, something which began as a hobby but has since blossomed into a full-time career. Alongside the 1983 Pocket Dictionary, which many might think was more than generous enough, my mum also passed down this nose, a slightly kind of raucous laugh and a genetic bone condition called osteogenesis imperfecta, also known as brittle bones. It's a slightly inherently comic disability actually; it means I can break bones in almost any situation, including but not limited to getting out of bed, putting on my wellies, watching rugby, learning to play the guitar, coughing, sneezing, standing up, sitting down and sleeping.

Like many people with brittle bones I can stand, walk and if the mood so takes me I can even dance, if by dancing you mean shuffle enthusiastically from side to side like a 90 year old grandad with an arthritic hip.

But after 15 years on and off to turning up to A&E with increasingly ridiculous excuses for my latest x-ray my legs took themselves into retirement approximately 60 years earlier than the rest of me, and since then I've reserved my walking as a kind of exotic party trick to be whipped out at special occasions and birthdays, ergo wheelchair.

Brittle bones doesn't just affect your bones. In fact being born with osteogenesis is a lot like being born into kind of lifelong game of Pokémon, except instead of collecting adorably named Japanese cartoon characters I collect medical conditions. Me and mum both have short stature, curvature of the spine and an incredibly rare form of hearing loss which ironically nobody has ever heard of. [Laughter]

I was lucky; when I was 18 I underwent two surgeries which restored the majority of my hearing. But for most of my teenage years our family home largely resembled that Julie Walters' sketch about the two soups - I don't know if anyone's seen it. Although I do like to think we had slightly better hair.

My granny is by far the healthiest of the three of us, and when she herself was fitted with hearing aids at the more sensible age of 72 my mum and I both roundly berated her for being late to the party. Although it has led to some hugely comic situations. On a recent multigenerational trip to Prêt à Manger finding the music was interfering with all six of our collective hearing aids, my granny, my mum and I baffled the barista by responding to the question, "Will you be eating in?" with, "By card please". "Just a splash." "Thanks very much." The barista felt so sorry for us she gave us another cup of tea on the house! These things do have their perks. [Laughter]

Back to 2011. There's me and my family traipsing around Paris, my brother practising doing wheelies with my wheelchair and me sweating profusely under my layers of black gauze. Mourning is not a good look in August. We decided to visit the Sacré Coeur. The Sacré Coeur is this beautiful landmark Catholic church which was built on the top of this enormous very steep hill. There's this kind of system of cable cars which ferries wheelchairs, pushchairs, the elderly, the otherwise disabled and Americans up the hill. [Laughter] But the cable car only goes halfway and from that point you have to either walk up the remaining steps or take this long and painfully cobbled route around the side of the hill and up the slope. We were sitting at the top of the cable car section of the hill admiring the view when a group of nuns appeared before us and began setting up for what duly became a short biblical play. Unfortunately the only member of my family who is both biblically literate and able to understand any more French than is absolutely necessary to translate the tributes of Amy Winehouse's closest family and friends is my mum, who as I've mentioned is also severely deaf. My mum made a valiant attempt of translating the play for us based solely on such visual cues as a nun wearing a white cassock holding an enormous key wrapped in aluminium foil and making quite aggressive stabbing gestures at another nun also in a white cassock wearing a pipe-cleaner halo. Unsurprisingly the moral of the story was lost on us all and we remain unconverted heathen Anglicans. [Laughter]

After the play, well my mum was still fretting over whether the one with the key was supposed to be St Peter or St Paul, the nuns moved around the crowd handing out leaflets. There I sat sweaty and despondent in my ill-fitting wheelchair when this haloed white cassocked figure appeared before me, presumably mistaking my carefully created mourning look for sorrow over my disability. The nun placed a reassuring hand on my shoulder [in French accent], "We pray for you" she said, "We pray your legs better".

In the six years since I started using a wheelchair full time I've been prayed for multiple times in multiple languages by people of varying religions. I'm not sure what the waiting time is supposed to be on these things, whether prayers are supposed to be answered instantly or whether there's some kind of triage system like in A&E [laughter] where like the more urgent cases are pushed up to the front of the queue, but I'm still awaiting the day where I leap out of bed in pain free ecstasy and run to the top of Mount Sinai to go and sacrifice a goat! [Laughter] That said I was brought up in a Christian family, at least half-heartedly, and I wouldn't like to say that prayer isn't real, it's just I've never seen one in action.

I didn't want to be rude, but that summer my legs were actually pretty good in the grand scheme of things, my spine was causing more problems, and I felt a little uncomfortable accepting such heart-felt prayers on the behalf of two unstable but really quite nice looking legs, especially from a stranger wearing a pipe cleaner on her head. I considered asking the nun whether she thought Amy Winehouse would make it to heaven, whether St Peter or was it St Paul might consider forgiving rampant drug abuse in the case of a six-time Grammy award winner and Brit Awards best female solo artist 2007. I considered asking whether prayers concerning my legs could be redirected to a more worthwhile cause. Instead I thanked the nun, wiped the sweat from my brow, and gave her what was probably the best day of her religious career: I stood up from my wheelchair [laughter and applause] and without a backward glance I walked up the steps to the Sacré Coeur.

Thank you very much. I've been Abbi.

SOFIE -Give it up for Abbi Brown! Are you ready for the next storyteller?

SOFIE -Start whooping and cheering and applauding and give it up for Angela Clarke.

ANGELA -[Applause] So, I was at a posh hotel and I decided to treat myself to a lovely indulgent massage. I had one of those therapists who is named something ethereal or calming like [soft voice] Melody or Summer or Zinfandel Blush, and she told me that she would be using an aromatherapy oil mix of [soft voice] lavender picked by organically trained squirrels and mixed with mermaid tears. The room was painted in calming shades of rice pudding. There was flickering scented candles and music that sounded a lot like whales humping playing in the background.

As usual I was late, so I was very preoccupied about getting in, getting my kit off, getting up onto the high massage bed, and so I forgot to mention a vital fact to the therapist: I am one of the estimated 8 million people in the UK who have an invisible disability, and I forgot to tell her that yes, I may look normal, but actually I have a chronic debilitating condition. Big mistake. Huge. I have Ehlers-Danlos 3, and it's so rare even I can't say it properly, so we will call it EDS3 from now on, which is much easier. It is a chronic condition that, amongst other things, means I injure easily. It's genetic. I got it from my mum. Worst birthday present ever. [Laughter] She is absolutely fine!

Those who have EDS a lot of them don't have any complications at all; they're just a bit super-flexible. Whereas I got chronic fatigue, frequent dislocations, mobility issues. My mum she got straight into advanced yoga. There were no tells when I was a kid, apart from the fact that I could put my feet over my head and scratch my nose with my toes, and I could dislocate my little finger and pop it back in. I don't actually know how I worked out that I could those things; I think that's what you did before they invented smartphones. [Laughter]

It wasn't until I was in my 20s that things started to go awry. First my knees hurt, then my feet, then my ankles stopped working and then my legs stopped working. I had to go around clinging on to walls and people to move around the place, and huge bruises would appear from nowhere. This lasted for about six years. First of all they thought it was arthritis, then they thought it was multiple sclerosis, then they thought it was fibromyalgia, then they thought it was arthritis again, then they thought it was lupus. I mean, I have to say all these long words have been really great for my Scrabble scores. And when they finally ran out of things to check for there was only one option left: they decided that I had hypochondria. They treated me - I've got an acknowledgement over there, resolutions of the person who took a long time to get diagnosed - they treated me like a Victorian lady with a case of the vapours. And then one lone physio pointed out that my knees bent backwards the wrong way. And I thought my limbs twist the wrong way; I've got what that girl in the Exorcist has. I'm possessed! The physio suggested that I see a specialist. The specialist established that my head did not rotate like Linda Blair in the horror film, but my torso did twist 180 degrees and I have silky soft smooth skin. It actually says that in my medical notes. I'm quite proud.

I have messy handwriting, I fall over a lot, I get sick all the time, I sleep all the time - I thought I was a really rubbish adult. It turns out it's actually a condition. EDS3 is multi-systemic so it explains all of these things that are wrong with me. I did ask if EDS3 explained always going into my overdraft but apparently that one is just solely me.

So, there I am blissed out on the massage table. Zinfandel Blush has marinated me like a chicken breast, the whales are climaxing in the background and I'm drifting off to sleep. She rubs her oil covered hands down my arm and gives it a gentle tug to stretch out my stiff shoulder. Unfortunately she doesn't know about the EDS, so when she pulls my arm it just keeps coming and coming and coming, until pop, dislocated clean out of the socket. Now I'm very much awake. Zinfandel Blush is screaming. She has literally just pulled her client apart with her bare hands. [Laughter] The manager comes running into the room, hits the lights. The therapist has a mascara streaked face and her top knot is waving around like my dislocated arm. They hit the alarm; they're screaming about an ambulance. I'm a little bit preoccupied to explain that actually this is a fairly frequent occurrence.

My jaw fell out in Costa's just last week, and whilst painful and admittedly alarming for innocent bystanders, this is a normal thing. I know I need to get my arm back into the socket, but all of my usual physio tricks aren't working, which leaves me with one choice: wearing just the paper pants that the spa gave me I flip myself over, flashing my boobs at the gathering crowd who are gawking through the open door [laughter] press my shoulder against the bed and using my body weight push. There is a loud crunch and my shoulder goes back in. Zinfandel Blush turns a very funny colour and the manager faints. After all of this they didn't charge me for the massage, and they gave me a free scented candle. [Laughter] I think that that is a win. In fact it's actually a profit, though the therapist did have to have [shaky voice] a lot of calming camomile tea afterwards.

EDS is not going to kill me, I mean not unless I trip over and fall in front of a bus, but things do pop out every now and then, like my shoulder during the massage. My physio MOTs me like a car and if anything does dislocate he always asks what I was doing when it happened so we can analyse the triggers; which admittedly did make it a little bit awkward the time my hip came out when I was having sex with my husband, not least because my physio always follows it up with the same advice, "Well, you'll know not to do that next time".

But I've learnt from the dislocating massage: I now know that no matter how funny it is, no matter what the circumstances, you cannot pull my leg. [Laughter]

Thank you very much. [Applause]

SOFIE -Give it up for Angela Clarke. Brilliant. Are you ready for one more storyteller?

SOFIE -Yes, give it up for the incredible Mark Granger. [Applause]

MARK -Hi. Well, you know my name already, I'm Mark Granger and I'm here to talk about depression. Now, before I do there's two things you need to know about me: one, I don't like interacting with people, and two, I don't really like people. [Laughter] Now, most of the time this isn't a problem because I can avoid people, but when you're depressed you have to go to therapy, and I'm no different. I went to something called cognitive behavioural therapy or CBT. Now, unfortunately this involves talking a lot to a therapist, and unfortunately they are a person, and as we've already established I'm not really a fan of those people.

The thing is though much as I don't like talking to people I'm actually quite good at it. I've worked a lot in retail you see so I've had to develop a public face. There's the one that's pleased to see you; one that has nice things to say about you; one that pretends to care about your life when all I want to do is at the end of the day to come home faster so I don't end up shouting at you or crying uncontrollably about how I know the retail policy isn't fair but I just [laughter] it's not my fault.

Obviously this sort of thing is a coping mechanism; it means I don't pull people into my world of unending darkness, because you don't sell much product on the promise of unending darkness and you don't end up having to answer the question, "Are you all right?" sending the customers into their own pit of despair. It's better all round really.

I perfected this persona when I was working in Boots; customers came to think of me as a friend, someone they could rely on. I acted like they were all special, so they would actually get offended if I didn't always remember their name. And as stupid as it sounds I'd be recognised in the street like some kind of below the bottom rung of celebrity celebrity. Seriously I was so nice to people I'm still recognised today nine years later as the photo guy. I didn't like it; I didn't want to be recognised; I didn't want to continue my faux charming persona outside of work hours. I wanted to keep my head down, ignore people, secretly call them idiots to compensate for my own insecurities, but I couldn't do that; I had to be nice all the time otherwise it would shatter the illusion and I wouldn't be able to convince them that of course they needed two copies of every photo, or it would be better if they got their photos back in an hour. As long as they thought I was that guy I could do my job properly.

But this was my downfall: I did it too well, I sold too many people on the one-hour photo idea. I became swamped under thousands of photos, and it was then my façade began to crack. I became paranoid. I would hide from people in the street convinced they would want to talk to me about their photos, all because I had been too friendly.

So, my therapist decided I needed to get out of that mindset and first on the agenda I had to get used to the fact that not everybody wanted to talk to me. And to do that she had to put me in a crowd, and what better place than in a pub. A medical professional was asking me, no telling me, a depressed man on medication to go to a pub. [Laughter] All I had to do was sit there Friday night, drink in hand on my own, like a lemon. I mean, she was right: nobody did want to talk to me. But I imagine if they had they'd be like, "Hello, you sitting there on your own mate?" "Yeah, yeah I am". "Oh, you all right?" "Yeah, I'm fine. It's not like you think. I'm here because I'm depressed". [Laughter] "I see". "No, no, you misunderstand. My therapist told me to come". "Oh, she's given up on you, has she? Do you want me to call someone?" "No, no it's fine, I'm going home after I've had this coke". "Rum and coke, eh? That's a classic depressed man's drink". "No, just a coke". "You're telling me you've come out tonight on a Friday night for one glass of coke and then you're going home. That's worse than being lonely. Lonely drinking I can get my head around but this, this is sick". [Laughter]

Having dealt with crowds my therapist decided to put me in a head to head situation. "What I want you to do - she said - is start up a conversation with a random person". "What?" "You take your daughter to a play group, right?" "Yeah" "Well there you go then. Pick somebody at random and chat". So, the next Friday my daughter and I go to this play group. I was nervous but I had a plan: I had a persona of faux confidence, of niceness, of charm. I picked my random person, let's call her Julie, smiled and introduced myself. We started chatting about all sorts. I really went all out charm wise. Now, I know this isn't always true but some people take niceness as flirting, and as I'm socially backward I don't know where the line is between friendly and flirting. My wife has pointed this out to me on several occasions. And to illustrate how flirt blind I am let me take you back to when I was 18:

My wife, then girlfriend, and I were at a school leaving thing. We sit down at the table to talk to some friends and I feel a foot on my leg. It's the girl across from me. Oh, that's embarrassing, I think, she's accidentally bumped into me under the table. So, I adjust myself, and then the foot connects again. This is getting uncomfortable. She must think I'm an idiot. I can't even sit at a table properly. I'm so ungainly that I keep kicking her. I mean, I didn't know. I'd never heard of footsie. I was 18 with my first proper girlfriend, who I'd eventually marry, I didn't have to know about this sort of thing. I didn't have to flirt; I got lucky first time around so I didn't learn about it. I knew there was a thing but I didn't know how to flirt or even if I was doing it.

So, a few weeks after the play group I'm shopping with my family. We go into a store and working there is Julie - you'll remember her, she's my random person from the play group - she greets me very cheerily, "Hello Mark!" She looks at my buggy and my child and went, "Oh, you're such a hands-on dad, aren't you? That's so rare" and I'm thinking come on, this is the 21st century, I really ought to show her some statistics. [Laughter] But she wasn't finished, "You must be so busy. How do you stay so trim with all you've got going on?" and all I can think is I haven't got time to share my fitness regime. Maybe I should ask for her email address and I could send it to her later. [Laughter]

After we've left the shop my wife says, "She was pleased to see you". "Yeah, we met at the play group". "Did you?" It kept happening. My wife was working a lot so most of the time I would go to the shop on my own and Julie was like, "Oh your wife's always working, isn't she? Maybe we should meet up". And all I can think is that's very kind of her, maybe she's got some childcare tips. [Laughter] So, I go home and I say to my wife, "I saw Julie earlier, she said because you're always working she and I should go out". "Did she?" "Yeah". Eventually my wife says, "She fancies you". "No, she doesn't". "You were too nice with her, weren't you? You flirted with her". "I didn't. I'd never… did I?" I mean I could have done; I wouldn't even know".

And that's the thing, through trying to scupper my depression, through all those hours of CBT I ended up pretending to be someone else again, but instead of being the photo guy I was the flirty guy, and it had worked against me again. I'd just gotten too good at pretending to like people.

So, if I say I do I'm probably lying. Anyway you've all been great.

SOFIE -[Applause] Give is up for Mark Granger! Are you ready to have one more storyteller?

SOFIE -Please put your hands together, start whooping and cheering and give it up for the amazing Juliette Burton.

JULIETTE- Thank you so much. Thank you lovely audience. My name is Juliette Burton and I am actually a comedian, so this is what I do for a living as well. I don't know if you can tell by my accent but I have mental health conditions [laughter] and I've been in therapy for well over half my life. And yes, thank you, I have just received my Duke of Edinburgh award for services to psychiatry. And yes, I've got so many different mental health conditions so I feel like you're a lovely audience so I'm going to trust you, I'm going to tell you all of my mental health conditions. So, lovely BBC audience I've been diagnosed with: anorexia, anxiety disorder, bipolar disorder, body dysmorphic disorder, bulimia, compulsive overeating disorder, depression and completing this list, which because of this final condition has to be organised alphabetically, I also have obsessive compulsive disorder.

AUDIENCE -Hey! [Applause]

JULIETTE -Fans of obsessive compulsive disorder in tonight. OCD! OCD! OCD! They've got to say it three times.

Yes, that's a lot of different conditions, isn't it? There are so many conditions. Let's face it, I've got more labels than TK Maxx. And out of all of my labels the one that fits me the best is eating disorders. I wish it were Dior or Chanel but it's not, it's eating disorders. And I've actually got into some scrapes because of my eating disorders in the past.

When I was 17 I was sectioned under the Mental Health Act because I was a month away from dying of anorexia. Some of you are looking a little bit understandably worried in the audience right now, so let me reassure you, okay - spoiler alert! - there's a happy ending. [Laughter]

Now, after that I went in and out of hospital quite a lot due to anorexia. I then went from a size four to a size 20 in around six months due to compulsive overeating disorder. And then I spent the best part of a decade being bulimic. I am Mary Berry's worst nightmare. Now, I've actually encountered quite a few incidents of some kind of ignorance, especially when I come off stage, and that's totally understandable because a lot of people seem to misunderstand the fact that just because I look healthy and well and, for want of a better word, normal - whatever that is - then I'm not really dealing with anything on the inside.

I once this guy come up to me after one of my shows, it was a show about body confidence, a comedy show, he came up to me and he said, "Ah mental health conditions, no they're not an illness, they're an attention seeking ploy". He was an audience member. He also very helpfully suggested extra gags that I could put in the show. Don't you love it when somebody tries to do your job for you? And one of the classic gags he suggested was this one; he said, "Oh you've got to use this, Juliette. How do you get a fat bird into bed? Piece of cake".

AUDIENCE -[Groans]

JULIETTE -No, actually the way to get any woman into bed is with a better sense of humour. And these sorts of interactions they're very awkward to deal with. And I thought about for the beginning of my career not talking about my mental health conditions on stage to avoid these sorts of interactions. I thought about ignoring them. But then I realised that ignoring something doesn't make it go away. I tried that with my tax return. [Laughter] True story. I also realised that I could get quite a few very good comedy routines out of it.

I do get trolled and a couple of years ago I got trolled a lot because I objected to this beach body ready advert in London; it was bright yellow; it was sexist to me and I thought it wasn't very good for our mental health. So, one particular troll he trolled me saying, "Oh silly social justice warriors getting their knickers in a twist because they're all such fat chicks!" Now a lot of people on Twitter in this storm were called fat whether they were a size six, 16 or 26, so I now think that the word fat means 'woman with an opinion'. [Laughter]

And another lovely troll he said - this is a great one - he said, "Oh stupid feminists getting salt in their vaginas because they'll never look as good as the model in the advert". Ladies, I had no idea we were meant to put seasoning down there. Madam, would you like some black pepper? [Laughter]

Now, they started moving on, these trolls, from the feminist attacks to attacking me about my mental health, so I was called a mad harpy, a crazy person, an either get off your ass or get some meds - which is very odd because I have never ridden a donkey. One particular guy he said, "Anorexic? Sure she's starving - for attention!" I know that is absolutely insensitive and very mean, but looking at it objectively okay, he's got the basis for a really good joke there. Credit where credit is due. And they also told me I had an unreliable brain because of my mental health conditions, that I was the definition of insanity and that I should be sectioned under the Mental Health Act. Well, look I've been there, done that, they don't hand out free t-shirts, okay?

Look, I'm never going to stop talking about mental health in my comedy routines because partly it's important, partly because it's really good for me, and partly because well, with ignorance like that out there I keep getting given free material. [Laughter]

My name's Juliette Burton. Thank you so much lovely BBC audience. I'll see you soon!

SOFIE -Give it up for Juliette Burton!

SOFIE -Give it up for all the storytellers you've seen tonight. You've seen Juliette Burton!

SOFIE -You've seen Angela Clarke!

SOFIE -Mark Granger!

SOFIE -Abbie Brown!

SOFIE -My name's Sofie Hagen, thank you so much and have a good evening.

You've been listening to stories from BBC Ouch Storytelling Live Show at the Edinburgh Festival 2017. Watch out for more stories over the coming weeks. There will be a special programme on the BBC News channel and iPlayer, articles on the BBC News website and videos on YouTube too. What more could you want?

You can email us on ouch@bbc.co.uk, tweet @bbcouch and also find us on Facebook. We'd love to hear what you think of the show. I've been Sofie Hagen, thanks for listening.