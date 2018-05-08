Family & Education

Top Stories

May's portrait down after Oxford protests

Theresa May

A picture of Theresa May is removed at the University of Oxford to save it from protesting students.

A Yorkshire primary fights to save its brass band

Tough budget decisions mean music often faces cuts - but one Yorkshire school is determined to keep its award-winning brass band.

Hinds admits school funding pressures

The education secretary says society expects more from schools, bringing increased financial pressures.

YouTube removes videos selling cheating

People much less likely to move than in 1970s

Bread and water if pupils forget lunch

Global education

Why do young workers have so many injuries?

Reviving the ghosts of France's 1968 revolt

  • 28 April 2018
  • From the section Europe

Changing the world, one dinner at a time

  • 25 April 2018
  • From the section Business

Features & Analysis

Knowledge for sale?

How big a problem is essay cheating?

Stepping into Shakespeare

Reading out loud makes the plays more fun for teenagers.

Challenging universities

Why shouldn't I be autistic and a student?

Sean Coughlan BBC News education correspondent

Isn't that a walkboy?

Today's pupils grapple with yesterday's technology

Grabbing my chance

'I want to be the first in my family at university'

Sean Coughlan BBC News education correspondent

'My teacher saved me from suicide'

Now 26, Hati Sparey-South is herself training as a teacher

Our Experts

Home truths on the High Street for Bank of England boss

Should teenagers learn more about managing money and the economy? The Bank of England wants it in the curriculum.

27 April 2018
Branwen Jeffreys Education Editor

Why shouldn't I be autistic and a student?

It's tough and there are misunderstandings, but an autistic women is determined to go to university.

27 April 2018
Sean Coughlan Education correspondent

Share with BBC News