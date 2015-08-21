Malala celebrates string of top GCSEs

Image copyright Reuters

Among those celebrating exam success is girls' education campaigner, Malala Yousafzai who gained a string of As and A*s in her GCSEs.

Her father, Ziauddin Yousafzai, took to Twitter to list Malala's grades which include A*s in GCSE and iGCSE maths.

"My wife Toor Pekai and I are proud of Malala getting 6A*s and 4As. #education for every child," wrote Mr Yousafzai.

Malala was shot by the Taliban after writing a diary about life under their rule in North-West Pakistan.

Last year, she became the youngest person ever to win the Nobel Peace Prize.

Top grades

The 18-year-old, who now attends Edgbaston High School in Birmingham, did particularly well in the sciences, with top A* grades in biology, chemistry and physics - as well as in religious studies.

She also scored As in history, geography, English language and English literature.

Malala first came to public attention through her anonymous diary, published on the BBC's Urdu website, in which she chronicled her desire for girls in Pakistan to have the chance of an education.

At the time, scores of girls' schools were being destroyed by militants in the Swat valley where she lived.

She survived being shot in the head by a Taliban gunman in October 2012 and was eventually flown to the UK for treatment and rehabilitation.

Who is Malala Yousafzai?

Malala was born on 12 July 1997 in the Swat District of Pakistan's northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province

She became an advocate for girls' education, but her campaigning began to attract the attention of the Taliban

In October 2012 Malala was shot in the head by a Taliban gunman

She survived the dramatic assault, receiving treatment in the UK, where she now lives and attends school

She had to be placed in a class with younger students, so she could become familiar with the GCSE syllabus

As well as advancing her studies, Malala has becoming a tireless human rights campaigner

In 2013 she was named one of TIME magazine's most influential people - and last year she was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize

