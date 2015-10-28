PM launches 'root and branch' review of children's homes

Image caption David Cameron wants to tackle the problems faced by children in the care system, said a spokesman

An independent "root and branch" review of children's homes in England has been ordered by the Prime Minister.

Former Barnardo's chief executive, Sir Martin Narey, will lead the review, David Cameron told MPs.

The move follows Mr Cameron's Conservative party conference commitment to improve the system.

"The most important thing we can do is to speed up the adoption system so that more children get adopted," said Mr Cameron at Prime Minister's Questions.

'Best start'

"But for those who can't be adopted we need to make sure that our residential care homes are doing the best possible job they can," he said, in answer to a question from Tory MP Michelle Donelan.

"That's why today I can announce that I have asked the former chief executive of Barnardo's, Sir Martin Narey, who's an excellent public servant, who I worked with when he was at the Home Office, to conduct an independent review of children's residential care, reporting to the Education Secretary and myself so that we can take every possible step to give these children the best start in life."

A Downing Street spokesman said the review would start straight away and full details would be announced shortly.

Sir Martin is expected to look at why children end up in care, how they are treated and how the state could support them better.

Image copyright Thinkstock Image caption The government wants to speed up the adoption process

At the moment children in care often have very poor outcomes and the Prime Minister believes it is very important to tackle that, said the spokesman.

Education Secretary Nicky Morgan said she was "crystal clear that only the very best should be acceptable for children and young people in care.

"I want to shine a spotlight on what works, identify barriers to success and end those practices that are holding these children back from a life full of opportunity.

"It is our moral duty to create a care system where all children have access to high quality care that meets their specific needs. I am confident that Sir Martin's review will help make this ambition a reality."

'Outstanding staff'

Sir Martin, who currently advises the government on children's social care and was also formerly head of Prison and Probation Services for England said he was delighted to accept the commission.

"Some of the best social work I've seen has taken place in residential homes, carried out by some outstanding staff, and yet there are doubts about whether we use residential care for the right children and frequent disquiet about children's transitions to adulthood.

"I am anxious to hear from staff, children, care leavers and those with experience of this sector."