Moving in early - one family's adoption story

Image copyright Adoption UK Image caption Jacob, the latest addition to the Casson-Rennie family, moved in with them 18 months before his adoption was formalised.

Scott Casson-Rennie and his civil partner, Tristan, already had two adopted sons Frasier, now 17, and Brandon, now 16, when they fostered Jacob, now nine, in April last year.

The formal adoption papers for Jacob came through last month, after he had already been living with his new family for a year and a half.

Scott, a senior manager for Adoption UK in the east of England, said the couple were initially approached to foster Jacob, as social workers were struggling to find a family for him.

This was not part of a formal foster-for-adoption scheme - but Scott and Tristan quickly decided to apply for adoption.

"It was sheer coincidence that he happened to fit with the structure of our family," said Scott.

Challenges

Jacob was over seven years old before he met his permanent family - so he had quite a lot of history to come to terms with, some of it disturbing.

Part of the adoption process has been to ensure there is enough on-going support for Jacob in his new family.

But, according to Scott, Jacob is thriving and has "changed beyond recognition" in the 18 months he has been with them.

He has moved from a school for children with behavioural difficulties to mainstream education and has been able to "close some of the chapters on his previous life".

The family are planning a big party to formally welcome Jacob.

Life was not without its challenges - sometimes there was friction between the three boys, "but that is part and parcel of being a parent - it's a bit like a conventional family having to adjust to a new baby", said Scott.

Both Scott and Tristan admit to having "fought like cat and dog" with their own siblings as children, and this has helped them accept the challenges of parenthood.

"The thing I have come to accept is that there is never a normal day," said Scott.

"Socially and emotionally, they all have to face challenges every day.

"That's just life with children. We just suck it up and get on with it.