Tuition fees: All or nothing for Labour

Labour is promising to scrap the system of university tuition fees

Labour kept back its biggest promise when Jeremy Corbyn made his education announcements on the campaign trail on Wednesday.

Scrapping tuition fees was going to be a big statement of intent - a break with other parties and previous Labour policies, which in opposition had either proposed a modest reduction fees, or in government had increased them.

But the manifesto leak has revealed the rabbit waiting to be pulled out of the hat.

And it shows that Labour is going for an all-or-nothing approach to university fees - asserting free education as a fundamental principle.

It's also an appeal to younger voters - with surveys suggesting that students are more likely to vote Labour.

It will make the pitch that no-one should be deterred from university because of the cost or fear of debt.

Will Labour's promise to scrap tuition fees appeal to younger voters?

And it throws down the gauntlet to the Liberal Democrats, who have yet to announce their position on fees.

Cost

What isn't in the manifesto leak is how the cost of free tuition would be covered.

According to the Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS), the cost is in the region of £11bn per year for England and a further £500m per year for the lower fees in Northern Ireland and Wales.

This is assuming that the government would directly replace the fee income paid by students to universities.

But there are lower estimates.

London Economics says it would cost the Treasury an extra £7.5bn, when written off loans are taken into account. And the IFS puts this figure at about £8bn.

Bringing back maintenance grants would cost another £1.5bn per year.

Tuition fees have been abolished in German universities

Change of direction

Labour's big move on fees represents a complete ideological change of direction from the past two decades.

It would bulldoze the apparatus of fees, loans and repayments.

The most recent figures show £76bn is owed in student loans in England - having almost doubled in four years.

From this autumn, fees will begin increasing every year with inflation and will soon glide past the £10,000 mark, with interest charges also rising to 6.1%.

And the Conservative government wants to sell off student debt to private investors.

Under Labour's plans, this whole push towards marketisation would be ditched - and universities would return to being directly funded by government.

Access

But is there any evidence that getting rid of fees would help more young people into university, including the disadvantaged?

Universities are worried that such a switch to direct funding, dependent on government finances, would put a limit on places and a brake on expansion.

Image caption The demand for university has risen among young people from all backgrounds

One of the quiet revolutions of recent years has been the complete removal of limits on student numbers - with universities able to recruit as many students as they can accommodate - and opening the door to rising numbers of graduates.

This year has seen a fall of 5% in university applications from UK students - and it follows a pattern of dips when fees are increased.

But the long-term trend has been relentlessly upwards, with a huge growth in demand for university places. It remains a powerful symbol of family aspiration.

Although wealthy families remain much more likely to send their children to university - entry rates have risen across all social classes, including the poorest.

Value for money

There is also a question of value for money about tuition fees.

Department for Education figures published last month showed that graduates remained more likely to be in a job than non-graduates and on average earned £10,000 per year more.

Among younger people, this graduate advantage is less, at £6,000 per year.

But the figures also showed that, despite rises in fees, graduate salaries had stagnated over the past decade.

Student vote

Labour's plan sends a strong political signal to young voters.

And a survey from the Higher Education Policy Institute, taken before this manifesto leak, suggests that Labour is now more popular among students than it was in any of the three previous general elections.

Labour is significantly ahead in the student vote.

New York is removing tuition fees for families earning less than about £100,000

The Liberal Democrats, once the most popular party for students, are trailing in third behind the Conservatives.

And Labour's move will mean some tough choices for how the Lib Dems can lay the ghost of their inflammatory fees U-turn during the coalition government.

There will be plenty of scrutiny over funding Labour's plans.

But there is nothing unprecedented or outlandish about getting rid of fees.

Germany has phased out tuition fees - and universities in the Netherlands and Scandinavia try to recruit students from England with the offer of low or no fees.

In the United States, New York state is introducing free fees for students from families earning up to about £100,000 per year, offering a handout to the squeezed middle classes.

For England's voters, Labour's undiluted policy on tuition fees - proposing their complete abolition - offers the starkest choice on university costs for many years.