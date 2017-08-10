Ex-governor banned from running schools

Image copyright Google

The former chairman of governors at an Islamic school in Birmingham has been banned from managing schools.

Waseem Yaqub, who served on the governing board of Al-Hijrah School in the city, was found to have engaged in inappropriate conduct which made him "unsuitable to take part in the management of an independent school".

Independent schools also include academies or free schools.

The prohibition order was published by the Department for Education (DfE).

The barring decision also has the effect of disqualifying him from being a governor at a maintained school.

'Unlawful conduct'

The DfE said: "The secretary of state found that Waseem Yaqub had engaged in conduct that is so inappropriate that, in the opinion of the secretary of state, it makes a person unsuitable to take part in the management of an independent school.

"In his various roles on Al-Hijrah's governing body, Mr Yaqub promoted, permitted or failed to challenge inadequate financial monitoring and decision-making on the part of the governing body.

"When an interim executive board was appointed in June 2014, Mr Yaqub engaged in unlawful conduct designed to prevent its members from performing their lawful functions."

Mr Yaqub can appeal against the direction within three months of being informed of the DfE's decision.

Al-Hijrah School was placed into special measures by the schools watchdog, Ofsted, following an inspection in December 2013.

Ofsted rated it inadequate again after an inspection visit in March this year.