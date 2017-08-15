Ofsted to publish critical report on training provider

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Learndirect offers courses and training to adults

The watchdog Ofsted has confirmed it will publish a report on the adult training and apprenticeship provider Learndirect, on Thursday.

An injunction obtained by Learndirect against the publication of the critical report was lifted on Monday.

The Ofsted report relates to an inspection of the provider, based in Sheffield, in March by 17 inspectors over a four-day period.

The company said it was "extremely disappointed" with the verdict.

In a statement it said: "Learndirect Limited's underlying business remains stable, and we continue to be focused on supporting our learners as usual."

Learndirect, which was privatised in 2011, said it had challenged Ofsted's inspection over concerns that the process did not give a "true reflection" of the company's training quality and performance.

It is understood the company was awarded the lowest possible ranking by inspectors.

Report delayed

A spokesman for Ofsted said the inspection had been in the spring, but publication of the report had been delayed initially because of the general election and then because of the court injunction.

He said: "Seventeen inspectors took part in this inspection over four days when they spoke to learners and apprentices.

"Inspectors interviewed employers, apprentices and learners in person and over the phone, reviewed portfolios of work, and looked at progress reviews when they gathered evidence.

"As well as visiting apprentices in their workplace, inspectors also reviewed a wide range of evidence to ensure that both the judgements and inspection grades were secure.

"Ofsted will publish the inspection report about this learning provider on Thursday."