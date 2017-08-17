A-level agony? We answer your questions

Image copyright AoC and Which? Image caption Catherine Sezen of the Association of Colleges and Kelly Fenn of Which? University answer your questions

If you woke up on Thursday to A-level results that are not what you want or were expecting, we have experts on hand to answer your questions.

With a lot of competition around, time is of the essence to get into university through clearing or decide on a different path into a career, so good advice is crucial.

Catherine Sezen, a senior curriculum expert at the Association of Colleges, and Kelly Fenn, manager of Which? University are offering personalised advice on what to do if you marginally missed your grades - or, perhaps, got much better results than predicted.

YOUR QUESTIONS ANSWERED

I got an A in ICT, D in biology - but failed chemistry and maths. What options do I have?

Well done on receiving some good results - but commiserations on your chemistry and maths results. You don't mention if you were holding a university offer or not but if that is the case, check UCAS Track to see the status of that offer.

From there, you do have a number of options open to you. Would you consider retakes or repeating a year?

Talk to your school or college about how they can support you with this route or consider whether you'd need (or prefer) to do your retakes somewhere else.

Many universities will consider applicants who have retaken a subject and it pays to be up front and honest about whether something significant had an impact on your performance this year. Mention any mitigating factors in your future applications.

Of course, there are other options entirely and the Which? guide on starting to devise a Plan B might be a useful read.

Kelly

Will my AS grades have any bearing on my university offer?

Changes to the structure of A-levels have been rolling out subject-by-subject over the past couple of years in England.

These changes effectively "decouple" the two qualifications. So in certain subjects (such as English, history and sciences) your final grade will be decided by exams taken at the end of Year 13 only.

Students taking A-levels in subjects including maths and media studies are still following the "old" system, where AS results count for 50% of your overall A-level mark.

So, it's fair to say that the changes have presented can be confusing and that's why we've summarised the A-level reforms in this Which? University guide.

That said, your AS-level grades are still important for a couple of reasons. Firstly, any universities you're applying to in the year ahead will be able to see your grades and these may have a bearing on any offer they make.

After all, your AS grades will be the most recent hard and fast, exam-based evidence an admissions tutor will have to go on. Secondly, your results will probably shape the predicted A-level grades your teachers set, which in turn will also impact the university courses you consider.

Best of luck if you're receiving AS results!

Kelly

How will being the first year to take the new A-levels affect the response that my grades receive from prospective employers? Rhian

Hi Rhian,

First of all, congratulations on getting your results.

The good news is that A-level grades are stable year-on-year as the exam boards use a process called comparative outcomes to ensure students taking new qualifications are not disadvantaged, so this year's outcomes should look similar to previous years' outcomes to employers.

Good luck!

Catherine

What if my son doesn't get the A-level grades he needs, can he still get a place in university?

I hope your son has received a good set of A-level results.

You don't mention what grades he was hoping for, but in the event he's missed the requirements of his university offer, there are still options open to him. His first port of call is to check UCAS Track to see the status of his application.

If he's only narrowly missed his grades, then he might still have been accepted on to his first choice course or on to that of his back-up insurance offer.

If that's not the case, the UCAS clearing system will offer the potential for him to find an alternative course - and there are plenty of alternative university places up for grabs this year. Which? University has set up a survivor's guide to clearing with step-by-step help to navigate this process.

Kelly

Why is there such a strong focus on A-levels and university when workplace learning and apprenticeships are equally valid and perhaps more relevant? Jonathan

Hi Jonathan,

Technical qualifications and apprenticeships are very important.

The government is reviewing the whole technical education landscape so I think you will find an increasing emphasis on these qualifications and skills.

However, some occupations require more academic qualifications than others and so university remains extremely important for many young people.

Catherine

