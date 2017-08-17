Damning Learndirect Ofsted report released after failed court bid

Image copyright Getty Images

A damning Ofsted report on Learndirect has been published, days after the training company failed to block its release in the High Court.

Ofsted rated the company "inadequate" and found not enough of its learners achieved the skills and qualifications to progress in work and education.

It also found teaching performance was not managed well by the company, which has more than 70,000 trainees.

It comes after the government said it would remove its funding by July 2018.

Learndirect, one of the UK's largest adult training providers, had obtained an injunction against publication but this was lifted by the High Court on Monday.

Ofsted rated the company as "requiring improvement" in five areas - including the quality of teaching, learning and assessment - and as "inadequate" in two areas - its apprenticeships and outcomes for learners.

The watchdog found that the performance of Learndirect's subcontractors was not managed rigorously enough, with the result that apprentices who trained with them achieved "significantly less well" than those who were trained by Learndirect.

Too many 16 to 19-year-olds fail to complete their programmes and too few adults secure employment when they leave Learndirect, Ofsted found.

Image copyright Getty Images

The quality of teaching at Learndirect, which offers apprenticeships and adult training at sites across England and employs more than 1,600 staff, was also criticised in the report.

Tutors and assessors failed to develop learners' and apprentices' English and mathematical skills well enough, the report said.

It also found they failed to use the assessment results of learners' prior skills to plan learning effectively.

The teachers did not provide helpful feedback at reviews to enable learners to improve their work and skills, Ofsted said.

However, Ofsted said tutors did provide good support for adult learners.

It also said new senior management had begun to tackle weaknesses and there were "early signs of improvement".

On Wednesday the government announced it would gradually wind down its contract with Learndirect, ending in July next year, over concerns about standards.

A spokesman for the Department for Education said at the time that "where providers are failing to meet the required standards it is right that action is taken".

The DfE added that it was working with Learndirect and employers to ensure no apprentices lose out as a result of the contract ending.

Learndirect has previously said it challenged Ofsted's inspection over concerns that the process did not give a "true reflection" of the company's training quality and performance.