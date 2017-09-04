BBC extends opportunities for young people to report

Image caption Young people can report on their own stories, in their own way - using video, audio or text

The BBC's award winning journalism initiative aimed at getting young people to produce their own reports is increasing it's age range so more teenagers can take part.

BBC School Report is now open to young people between the ages of 11 and 18, and youth groups as well as schools can get involved.

Now in its 12th year, the project previously only worked with 11-16 year olds via their schools but from September year-round reporting opportunities and access to BBC training and events are being offered to secondary educational establishments, sixth form colleges and youth organisations across the UK.

Head of BBC School Report Sharon Stokes said the project was making it easier for more young people to share their unique stories and ideas with the BBC.

"Each year BBC School Report helps thousands of young people learn skills such as writing, team work and presentation. But at the heart of the project are the stories from the young people themselves.

"This year we will work with older age groups for the first time, both in and out of school time. We have also come up with more ways to get them involved in BBC news, and made it easier to share their own stories with us."

Upload story ideas direct to BBC

Young people can send their story ideas directly to the team via a School Report Uploader. The story ideas are then pitched to BBC editors, and if commissioned programme teams work with the young person to turn their story into a report for broadcast.

Content created by schools and youth organisations can be seen on their own website but also features on an interactive BBC School Report map which links out to all the reports made by School Reporters across the UK.

In March 2017 students from over 900 schools turned their classrooms into newsrooms and produced stories on subjects including mental health and wellbeing, Brexit and the changes to GCSE grades.

Reporting Opportunities

• Children in Need

• BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2017

• School Report News Day 2018 - Thursday 15 March

School Report is a partnership between BBC News, BBC Academy, BBC Childrens' and BBC Sport.

As part of the project BBC Academy offers training and online resources for schools and young people, and hundreds of BBC staff volunteer to mentor young people to share their skills and knowledge.

Reinventing the BBC for a new generation

Engaging with young audiences is a priority for the BBC. Earlier this year Director Tony Hall talked about reinventing the corporation "for a new generation" with a £34 million investment in children's services as part of the BBC's first Annual Plan.

Lord Hall said: "Our ambition to reinvent the BBC for a new generation is our biggest priority for next year. Every part of the BBC will need to contribute to meeting this challenge."

Find out how you can get involved and see the stories young people have been reporting on at bbc.co.uk/schoolreport.