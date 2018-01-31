Map of participating schools 2017-18
- 31 January 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
This map shows the schools and youth organisations that are taking part in BBC School Report in the 2017-18 academic year.
You can find participating schools and organisations by using the search box or clicking on the map to zoom in or view them by Local Authority area on the A-Z list.
The numbers represent groups of schools/youth organisations in specific areas of the UK.
Please upgrade your browser to see the school report map
Zoom in or select an area to find your school on the map (numbers show total number of schools).