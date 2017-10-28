Image copyright English Heritage Image caption Francis Bacon spent three decades at the house in west London

The artist Francis Bacon has been commemorated with an English Heritage blue plaque at his former home in west London.

The plaque was unveiled earlier on what would have been his birthday.

The painter moved to 7 Reece Mews - a converted Victorian coach house in South Kensington - in 1961, and this was his main home and studio until his death in 1992.

Over the three decades he created many of his most significant works there.

The studio was small and chaotic, with Bacon once describing it as a "kind of a dump that nobody else would want but I can work here".

Philip Mould, member of the English Heritage blue plaques panel, said: "London was the city where Bacon made his most important artistic breakthroughs and we are delighted to honour him at this tiny studio-home."