Family & Education

First-class honours for a quarter of UK graduates

  • 11 January 2018
graduation ceremony Image copyright PA

More than one in four UK students graduated from university with a first-class degree last year, data shows.

The official figures from the Higher Education Statistics Agency show that the share of graduates with the highest possible result rose 44% in five years.

The statistics may spark fresh debate on whether degrees are getting easier and if the ancient classification system is still fit for purpose.

In 2012-13, the first year of higher fees, 18% got a first.

Overall, 26% of graduates who completed their first undergraduate degree in the 2016-17 academic year achieved a first.

The data, published by HESA, also shows a hike in the proportion gaining an upper second (2:1) or above, with three in four (75%) making the grade.

Incentives

This was up from just over two-thirds (68%) in 2012-13.

The figures show women were more likely to graduate with a first or upper second than men (77% compared with 72%).

Those who studied full time were also more likely to obtain one of these results, at 76%, compared with 54% of part-time students.

There were also regional differences, with 75% of students at English universities gaining a first or 2:1, 78% in Scotland, 71% in Wales and 76% in Northern Ireland.

University of Buckingham professor of education Alan Smithers said unlike with national exams such as GCSEs and A-levels, universities were "free to award as many firsts as they like" and had "every incentive to do so".

More on this story

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites