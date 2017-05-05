Election 2017: Doncaster mayoral election result
An election for mayor of Doncaster was held on 4 May 2017. Labour's Ros Jones was re-elected mayor. Full results below.
|First round
|Candidate
|Party
|1st pref
|%
|2nd pref
|Ros Jones
|Labour
|32,631
|50.9
|George Jabbour
|Conservative
|13,575
|21.2
|Brian Whitmore
|UKIP
|7,764
|12.1
|Eddie Todd
|Independent
|5,344
|8.3
|Chris Whitwood
|Yorkshire Party
|3,235
|5
|Steve Williams
|Independent
|1,531
|2.4
Second preference votes are only used to elect the mayor if no single candidate receives more than 50% of first preferences in the first round.