Election 2017: North Tyneside mayoral election result
- 5 May 2017
- From the section Election 2017
An election for mayor of North Tyneside was held on 4 May 2017.
Labour's Norma Redfearn was elected.
|First round
|Candidate
|Party
|1st pref
|%
|2nd pref
|Norma Redfearn
|Labour
|29,655
|56.4
|Stewart Hay
|Conservative
|16,164
|30.7
|John Appleby
|Liberal Democrat
|3,537
|6.7
|Stuart Houghton
|UKIP
|3,248
|6.2
Second preference votes are only used to elect the mayor if no single candidate receives more than 50% of first preferences in the first round.