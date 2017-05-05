Local elections 2017: The results mapped

The Conservatives have made gains in the local council elections, with Labour and UKIP losing out.

A total of 4,851 seats are up for grabs in 88 councils - all 32 in Scotland, 22 in Wales and 34 country councils and unitary authorities in England.

This page will be updated over the course of Friday as more results come in.

Local elections: Latest updates

The Conservatives have made gains while almost all the other parties have lost ground.

Labour has lost more than 200 council seats, UKIP has suffered heavy losses and the Lib Dems have not make the gains they had hoped for.

The Conservatives appear to have been the main beneficiaries of a decline in support for UKIP.

The party is now in charge of Warwickshire, Lincolnshire, Gloucestershire, the Isle of Wight and Monmouthshire, all of which were previously under no overall control.

Meanwhile, it has been a less successful night for Labour.

The party has lost control of Glasgow as well as Bridgend and Blaenau Gwent. It described its performance as "disappointing" five weeks before the general election.

The Lib Dems have had a mixed performance, with some seats won and others lost.

Lib Dem former business secretary Vince Cable said the night had been "neutral" for his party.

"We're in a relatively encouraging position, though there hasn't been a spectacular breakthrough," he said.

UKIP suffered a bad night - losing all but one of its contested seats that have been declared so far.

The party lost all of its seats in Lincolnshire, Warwickshire, Hampshire, Essex and the Isle of Wight.

But it has been a good night for those unaffiliated to any political party, with more independents gaining seats.