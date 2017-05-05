Elections 2017 results: Low turnout in elections for new mayors

Image caption (From left to right) Steve Rotheram won the Liverpool City Region race, Tim Bowles was victorious in the West of England, and Ben Houchen was selected as Tees Valley mayor

Fewer than a third of registered voters used their ballot in elections for six new English regional mayors.

The elections see "metro" mayors take the reins of groups of councils known as combined authorities.

Labour's Steve Rotheram won the role as mayor of Liverpool City Region with 171,176 votes, on a turnout of 26%.

And in Tees Valley, Conservative Ben Houchen won after a run-off against Labour's Sue Jeffrey.

Turnout was just 21%.

Mr Houchen won by 481 votes in the first round but extended his lead after the second preferences of those who had voted for the other candidates were re-counted.

Conservative Tim Bowles was declared the winner in the West of England, where turnout was less than 30%.

However, experts said this was better than the historically low turnouts for police and crime commissioners.

There will be new mayors in:

Cambridgeshire and Peterborough

Greater Manchester

Liverpool City Region

Tees Valley

West of England

West Midlands

They will assume powers over transport, housing, planning, skills and economic development.

Former Labour MP Mr Rotheram became the first Liverpool City Region mayor.

Mr Rotheram, who represented Liverpool Walton since 2010, was declared the winner after the first round of counting because he received more than 50% of votes cast.

Turnout was low in all areas of the region, averaging just 26.1%. Just 20.5% of people voted in Halton, while 28.6% voted in Liverpool.

Mr Bowles won the £62,000-a-year West of England post with 70,300 votes. Turnout was only 29.7%, with 199,519 voting out of a possible 671,280.

The West of England Combined Authority (WECA) he will lead brings together councils for Bath and North East Somerset, Bristol and South Gloucestershire.

Turnout for the region was lowest in Bristol South, where just 25.55% of people voted, and highest in Bristol West, where 40.7% of people chose a candidate.

Voters' second preferences are being counted in the West Midlands, where no candidate won over 50% of the vote.

The job of mayor has been predicted to be a close race between Labour's Sion Simon and Conservative Andy Street.

At the end of the first round Mr Street had 42% of the vote, with 216,280 and Mr Simon had 41%, with 210,259.

Turnout was 26.6%, while City of Wolverhampton Council revealed just 25.21% of its electors voted. Turnout was even lower in Sandwell at just over 23%.

The West Midlands Combined Authority will oversee devolved powers for Birmingham, Coventry, Solihull, Wolverhampton, Walsall, Sandwell and Dudley.

In Greater Manchester the overall turnout was just under 29%, ranging from 32% in Stockport and Bury to 25% in Stockport and Rochdale.

In Cambridgeshire and Peterborough it was 33% overall, varying from 26.7% in Fenland to 42.4% in South Cambridgeshire.

Alongside voting for the region's first mayor, 61 councillors are being elected to the county council .

In Peterborough, where there were no council elections, turnout was 24.7% which equates to 33,201 votes.

The count for the mayoral votes is due to begin at 12:30 BST with the successful candidate expected to be announced later.

However, the turnouts for the mayors are better than those for the first police and crime commissioner elections in 2012, which saw just 14.9% of voters cast a ballot.

Experts said the turnout in the mayoral elections gave the new leaders the same level of mandate as local councillors.

Jonathan Carr-West, chief executive of think tank the Local Government Information Unit (LGiU) said: "So far, in most of the areas where we have figures for turnout it's been around the 30% mark. That's broadly in line with turn out for the county council elections that happened yesterday and with local elections generally. It's certainly far better than the disastrously low turnout we saw in the first police and crime commissioner elections.

"The new metro mayors will be local government leaders working with other leaders, often heading cabinets of council leaders: this level of turnout will mean they can do this with the same level of mandate as the rest of local government.

"Most incoming mayors will be privately pleased with this level of turnout, while hoping to raise their profile in office and improve significantly upon it next time they go to the polls."

Simon Edwards, director of the County Councils Network, said: "The picture across the country where turnout figures are available shows that more people are getting out to vote in county areas compared to the urban metro mayor contests.

"Importantly, this arguably shows people identify more with their county and the strong local governance already in place in rural England, showcasing why there should not be an arbitrary requirement for a directly-elected mayor in place for significant devolution deals to take place in England's counties."