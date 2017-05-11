Election 2017 poll tracker: Who is in the lead?

Who will win the general election and by how much? Check what the latest opinion polls say and follow updates from the BBC's Senior Elections and Political Analyst Peter Barnes. The poll tracker will be updated as the campaign unfolds.

Please enable Javascript to view our poll tracker. See individual polls

Polls included: All polls conducted by companies which are members of the British Polling Council. This includes: BMG, ComRes, GfK, ICM, Ipsos-Mori, Opinium, ORB, Populus, Survation, Kantar-TNS, (TNS-BMRB) and YouGov.

Sample area: Polls record voting intention for Great Britain (England, Scotland and Wales)

Dates: Polls are ordered by latest date of fieldwork.

Margin of error: Polling companies generally claim that 95% of the time, a poll of 1,000 people will be accurate within a margin of error of +/-3%. This means that a figure in the poll could be up to three percentage points higher or lower than that shown.

Latest updates from Senior Politics and Elections Analyst Peter Barnes

11 May 2017: Should we ignore the polls?

As everybody knows, the polls got the 2015 general election wrong.

They suggested that the likely outcome was a hung parliament but, as we know, the Conservatives won an overall majority. So is it worth paying attention to them this time?

Well, we certainly shouldn't assume that the result will be exactly what the polls say. But that doesn't mean they're completely useless.

For one thing, critics have perhaps exaggerated other polling "disasters".

The belief that the polls were just as bad at the EU referendum and in the US Presidential election is widely held. However, whilst some polls gave a misleading picture at the referendum, others were pretty close.

We reported at the time that the polls overall indicated a very narrow race in the weeks running up to referendum day.

Similarly, at the US election, the national polls weren't that far off in terms of the share of the vote won by Donald Trump and Hilary Clinton - Clinton actually won the popular vote by over 2%.

It was state polls that were unreliable and led to a misleading impression as to who would emerge from the Electoral College system as president.

In both cases, if all we'd taken from the polls was that the votes would be close, we would have been on the right lines.

New methods

The polling companies have also made adjustments to try to prevent the problems of 2015 from happening again and to resolve issues that arose at the referendum.

These methodological changes vary from pollster to pollster but there are some general trends.

Several of them now ask the people who take part about their educational background. The aim, as with questions about class, age, gender and region is to get a sample of people who are representative of the population as a whole.

Others have developed more sophisticated ways to estimate how likely it is that somebody who takes part in a poll will actually vote. Just asking people whether they will vote is not a good guide.

Of course, we can't be sure whether these adjustments will make the polls more accurate. So some people will no doubt decide to ignore them all together.

But there's still clearly an appetite for them.

No fewer than 30 have been conducted since the Prime Minister made her surprise announcement on 18 April.

That's more than one a day.

What's happened since the election was announced?

It's now three weeks since the election was announced and the official campaign is well under way.

After Theresa May's surprise statement, the Conservatives saw their poll rating jump with several polls suggesting a comfortable 20 point lead.

Since then, nothing very dramatic has happened. There has been a modest uptick for Labour, who are generally up to the high 20s or around 30 - up from the mid 20s just after the announcement.

But that still leaves a very large gap between the main two parties.

UKIP seem to have slipped a little further down and perhaps the Lib Dems have also fallen back a bit, although these trends are not clear.

How are polls actually carried out?

Most opinion polls, and all of the ones covered in the BBC poll tracker, are either conducted by telephone or online.

For phone polls the polling company rings up landline and mobile numbers.

In principle, anyone with a phone could be asked to participate.

For internet polls, the company maintains a panel of people who are prepared to take part. For each poll they will contact the required number of panel members.

In both cases the company will aim to survey a sample of people who are representative of the country as a whole - in terms of age, gender, social class, etc.

They will generally then apply weighting adjustments if one or other group is over-represented or under-represented in their sample.

It's also common to seek a representative sample or apply a weighting based on past-voting behaviour.