Election 2017

Election 2017 poll tracker: Opinion poll data

Data shown for polls since May 2015. The date shown is the last day on which fieldwork was conducted. Margin of error: Polling companies generally claim that 95% of the time, a poll of 1,000 people will be accurate within a margin of error of +/-3%. This means that a figure in the poll could be up to three percentage points higher or lower than that shown.