General election 2017: Labour's draft manifesto at-a-glance

A draft of Labour's 51-page general election manifesto has been leaked. You can read the whole thing here - or, below, are some of its key policies.

Renationalisation

Bring the railways back into public ownership as franchises expire and repeal the Railways Act 1993 which privatised the network

Freeze passenger rail fares, free wi-fi across the network, an end to driver-only operation of trains and improved accessibility for disabled people

Reverse the privatisation of Royal Mail "at the earliest opportunity"

Create at least one publicly-owned energy company in every region of the UK, with public control of the transmission and distribution grids

Repeal the Health and Social Care Act 2012 - which restructured the NHS in England - and "reverse privatisation" of the health service

Defence

Support the renewal of the Trident submarine system

Work with international partners and the UN on multilateral disarmament "to create a nuclear-free world"

Commit to the Nato benchmark of spending at least 2% of GDP on defence

Insulate the homes of disabled veterans for free

Migration

Labour believes in the "reasonable management of migration" but "will not make false promises on immigration numbers"

Replace income thresholds for bringing family members to the UK with "an obligation to survive without recourse to public funds"

Uphold responsibilities under the Refugee Convention and offer a safe haven to those fleeing from persecution and war

Brexit

Accept the EU referendum result and "build a close new relationship with the EU" prioritising jobs and and workers' rights

Guarantee the rights of EU nationals living in the UK and work to "secure reciprocal rights" for UK citizens elsewhere in the EU

A "meaningful" role for Parliament throughout Brexit negotiations

Negotiating priorities to have "a strong emphasis on retaining the benefits of the single market and the customs union"

Negotiate transitional arrangements "to avoid a cliff-edge for the UK economy" if no deal is reached

Keep EU-derived laws on workers' rights, equality, consumer rights and environmental protections

Workers' rights

A 20-point plan for security and equality at work, including an end to zero-hours contracts and equal rights for employees

Repeal the Trade Union Act and roll out sectoral collective bargaining, whereby industries can negotiate agreement as a whole

End the public sector pay cap.

Guarantee trade unions a right to access workplaces

Enforce all workers' rights to trade union representation at work

Use public spending power to drive up standards, including only awarding public contracts to companies which recognise trade unions

Shifting the "burden of proof" in the so-called "gig economy" so that the law assumes a worker is an employee unless the employer can prove otherwise

Education

Reintroduce maintenance grants for university students and abolish university tuition fees

A National Education Service to provide "cradle-to-grave learning that is free at the point of use" from early years to adult education

Reduce class sizes to under 30 for all five, six, and seven-year-olds

Free school meals for all primary school children, paid for by removing the VAT exemption on private school fees

Health and social care

An extra £6bn annually for the NHS, funded by increasing income tax for the highest 5% of earners and increasing tax on private medical insurance

An Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) for health to scrutinise spending

An additional £8 billion over the lifetime of the next Parliament for social care

Look into creating a National Care Service for social care "rooted in the traditions of our National Health Service"

Social security and pensions

An end to benefit sanctions

Scrap the so-called "bedroom tax"

Reinstate housing benefit for under-21s

Guarantee the state pension "triple lock" throughout the next Parliament so that pensions rise by at least inflation, earnings or 2.5% a year, whichever is higher.

The winter fuel allowance and free bus passes guaranteed as universal benefits

A commitment to "protect the pensions of UK citizens living overseas in the EU or further afield"

Energy

Nuclear power "will continue to be part of the UK energy supply"

A ban on fracking

Introduce an immediate emergency energy price cap to ensure the average dual fuel household energy bill remains below £1,000 per year

Maintaining access to the EU's internal energy market and retaining access to nuclear research programme Euratom will be a priority in Brexit negotiations

Economy

No rises in income tax for those earning below £80,000 a year on personal National Insurance Contributions and on VAT

A National Investment Bank as part of a plan to provide £250bn of lending power over the next decade for infrastructure

A claim the manifesto commitments are "fully costed" with all current spending paid for out of taxation or redirected revenue stream

The current spending deficit eliminated on "a forward-looking, five-year rolling timescale"

Housing

