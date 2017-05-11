General election 2017: Labour selects most female candidates

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Trudy Harrison (right) was the 456th woman elected as an MP in the last 100 years, defeating Labour's Gillian Troughton in the Copeland by-election

Labour has the largest proportion of women standing in the general election out of the main parties - 40.6% of its 631 candidates, BBC analysis shows.

This is a lower proportion of women than Labour had in the last Parliament, where 44% of its MPs were female.

The Conservatives are fielding 26.1% female candidates this time round, with the SNP on 33.4% and the Lib Dems on 30.3%.

In all, 191 out of 630 seats will be contested by women, or 30.3%.

A record 191 women were elected - around 30% of MPs - in 2015, but men still outnumbered them more than two to one.

Earlier this year, the election of Tory Trudy Harrison in Copeland took the number of women elected altogether in the past 100 years to 456 - roughly the same as the total number of male MPs in the 2015-2017 Parliament.

MPs recommended in January that political parties should be fined if they failed to ensure at least 45% of their general election candidates were female.

The Women and Equalities Committee said the fact that 30% of current MPs were women represented a "serious democratic deficit", for "no good reason" and called for a change in the law after the next general election if that figure did not increase "significantly".

Both the Conservatives and Lib Dems are fielding a higher proportion of female candidates in the 2017 general election than they had as MPs in the last parliament.

Surprise election

The Tories are putting forward 132 women out of 506 candidates. Just over 21% of their MPs in 2015-17 were women.

Conservative MP Maria Miller, who chaired the Women and Equalities Committee in the last Parliament, told the World at One: "The Conservative Party has made significant progress, particularly under Theresa May and the the work she's done with the Women2Win campaign."

Mrs May was a founder of the campaign, which aims to increase the representation of women in the party, along with Tory peer Baroness Jenkin.

The SNP is fielding 20 women out of 59 SNP candidates in Scottish seats, or 33.4%. In 2015, the SNP had 36 male MPs and 20 women (35.7%).

The SNP's Kirsty Blackman told the BBC that the surprise timing of the election had meant "less time to reach out to candidates from non-traditional backgrounds".

The Lib Dems lost all their female MPs in their near-wipeout in the 2015 election.

The party was reduced to eight male MPs, though Sarah Olney's victory in last year's by-election in Richmond Park later gave them back one female MP.