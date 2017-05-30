Election 2017: Methodology for constituency quizzes

This methodology for the BBC News election constituency quizzes covers the following:

Sources and further detail about questions

Scoring

Sources and further detail about questions:

Question 1. For every 100 people who could vote here in the 2015 election, how many did?

Turnout is valid votes / electorate.

Source: Rallings & Thrasher

Question 2. What is the average age here?

Median age is the age at which half the population is younger and half older

Sources: 2011 Census England & Wales, ONS, 2011 Census Scotland, NRS, 2011 Census NI, NISRA

Question 3. For every 100 people who live here, how many were born outside the UK?

Sources: 2011 Census England & Wales, ONS, 2011 Census Scotland, NRS, 2011 Census NI, NISRA

Question 4. For every 100 people, aged 16 and over, how many have a degree-level qualification or above?

Sources: 2011 Census England & Wales, ONS, 2011 Census Scotland, NRS, 2011 Census NI, NISRA

Question 5. What is the average weekly earning for residents who are employed?

Based on median, full-time earnings of adult employees working in the area.

Sources: Annual Survey of Hours and Earnings GB, 2016, ONS, Annual Survey of Hours and Earnings NI

Question 6. For every 100 people, how many describe their own health as 'good' or 'very good'?

According to how people assessed their own health in the 2011 Census

Sources: 2011 Census England & Wales, ONS, 2011 Census Scotland, NRS, 2011 Census NI, NISRA

Question 7. For every 100 who are employed here, how many work in the public sector? (Great Britain only, due to data availability)

Public sector employment includes local and central government, health services, police, armed forces, education and other public organisations.

Sources: Business Register and Employment Survey, 2015, ONS

Question 8. What is the average property price in this constituency? (England and Wales only, due to data availability)

Based on all property sales in the area during 2016.

Sources: UK house price figure based on equivalent data from the ONS House Price Index 2016.

Small Area House Prices, 2016, ONS, National House Price Index, ONS

All data correct as at March 2017

Scoring:

Scores are out of 100. Each question carries an equal weighting and the score for each question is based on how close a guess is to the actual answer. For guesses that are more than 15% either side of the real answer, zero marks are given. For guesses that are within this range, score is calculated as a proportion of the marks based on how close the given answer is to the real answer.