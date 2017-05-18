Conservative manifesto at-a-glance: Summary of key points
The Conservatives have launched their manifesto, "Forward, Together: Our plan for a stronger Britain and a prosperous future". The full document is available online. Here are some of the main things you need to know.
Key message
A programme to provide "strong and stable leadership through Brexit and beyond" and a "declaration of intent" to tackle the "five giant challenges" facing Britain over the coming decade, which include:
- The need for a strong economy
- Brexit and a changing world
- Enduring social division
- An ageing society
- Fast-changing technology
Theresa May's foreword says: "This election is the most important this country has faced in my lifetime. Our future prosperity, our place in the world, our standard of living, and the opportunities we want for our children - and our children's children - all depend on getting the next five years right. If we fail, the consequences for Britain and for the economic security of ordinary, working people across this country will be significant. If we succeed, the opportunities ahead of us are great."
Key policies
- £8bn extra for the NHS
- Scrap the triple-lock on the state pension, which guarantees it rises by the highest of average earnings, inflation or 2.5%
- Means test winter fuel payments, taking away £300 from wealthier pensioners
- Raising cost of care threshold from £23,000 to £100,000 - but include value of home in calculation of assets for home care as well as residential care
- Scrap free school lunches for infants in England, but offer free breakfasts across the primary years
- Pump an extra £4bn a year into schools by 2022
- Immigration cut to under 100,000
- Increase the amount levied on firms employing non-EU migrant workers
Social care
- Scrap a £72,000 cap on care costs
- Assets up to £100,000 to be exempted
The economy
- Increase the personal allowance to £12,500 and the higher rate to £50,000 by 2020
- Keep pledge to ensure residents can veto high increases in council tax via a referendum
- Improve HMRC's capabilities to stamp down on smuggling, including improving policing of borders as UK leaves EU
- Reduce online VAT fraud
- Spend more on research and development
- Ensure industry and businesses have access to reliable, cheap and clean power
- Deliver road, rail, airports and broadband that businesses need
Business
- Increase the amount levied on firms employing migrant workers
- Listed companies will have to publish ratio of executive pay to broader UK workforce pay
- Maintain pledge to cut corporation tax to 17% by 2020
- Reform business rates, with more frequent revaluations
- Simplify the tax system
- Regulate more efficiently, saving £9bn through the Red Tape Challenge and the One-In-Two-Out Rule
- Legislate for tougher regulation of tax advisory firms
- Update the rules that govern mergers and takeovers
- Ensure foreign ownership of companies controlling important infrastructure does not undermine British security or essential services
- Legislate to make executive pay packages subject to strict annual votes by shareholders
Workers' rights
- Increase the National Living Wage to 60% of median earnings by 2020
- Ensure people working in the 'gig' economy are properly protected
- Change the law to ensure listed companies nominate a director from the workforce, create a formal employee advisory council or assign specific responsibility for employee representation to a designated non-executive director
- Introduce a right for employees to request information relating to the future direction of the company
Education
- Pump an extra £4bn a year into schools by 2022
- Scrap free school lunches for infants in England, but offer free breakfasts across the primary years
Health
- Require foreign workers and overseas students to pay more to cover the cost of NHS care
Social security and pensions
- Scrap the triple lock on the state pension, which guarantees it rises by the highest of average earnings, inflation or 2.5%
- Means test winter fuel payments, taking away £300 from wealthier pensioners
- Tighten the rules against pension abuse and increase punishment for those caught mismanaging pension schemes
- Give the pensions regulator powers to issue punitive fines for those found to have wilfully left a pension scheme under-resourced
- New criminal offence for company directors who put at risk the ability of a pension scheme to meet its obligations
Migration
- Commitment to "bear down on immigration from outside the EU" across all visa routes
- Immigration cut to under 100,000
Brexit
- Reduce and control immigration from Europe after Brexit
- Seek to replicate all existing EU free trade agreements
- Support the ratification of trade agreements entered into during our EU membership
- Introduce a Trade Bill in the next parliament
- Create a network of Her Majesty's Trade Commissioners to head nine new regional overseas posts
- Reconvene the Board of Trade to increase exports from Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland as well as England
What the other parties say:
Liberal Democrat health spokesman Norman Lamb: "Elderly people the length of Britain will shudder at these care cost proposals. Many elderly people currently will face the cruel situation of having to sell their home when they die to fund residential care home costs. Now the frail and elderly receiving care in their own home will face what is a 'personal death tax' charged against their home. And the more help you need, the more Theresa May will snatch away when you die."
The launch
Theresa May's team chose a converted mill in Halifax, West Yorkshire to launch their 2017 election manifesto. As megaphone-shouting protesters gathered outside, Theresa May took to the stage without music but to applause following an introduction by Brexit Secretary David Davis, who hailed her as a prime minister "with the strength to lead Britain through these negotiations and make a success of Brexit".
Standing in front of a blue backdrop with the messages "a stronger Britain" and "a prosperous future", Mrs May unveiled what she termed "my manifesto for Britain's future - a plan to see us through Brexit and beyond, a plan for a stronger, fairer, more prosperous Britain - a plan to seize the opportunities ahead and to build a country that our children and grandchildren are proud to call home."
She said the document set out "a vision for Britain, a portrait of the kind of country I want this nation to be after Brexit as we chart our own way in the world".
This article is still being updated.