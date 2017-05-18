Conservative manifesto at-a-glance: Summary of key points

The Conservatives have launched their manifesto, "Forward, Together: Our plan for a stronger Britain and a prosperous future". The full document is available online. Here are some of the main things you need to know.

Key message

A programme to provide "strong and stable leadership through Brexit and beyond" and a "declaration of intent" to tackle the "five giant challenges" facing Britain over the coming decade, which include:

The need for a strong economy

Brexit and a changing world

Enduring social division

An ageing society

Fast-changing technology

Theresa May's foreword says: "This election is the most important this country has faced in my lifetime. Our future prosperity, our place in the world, our standard of living, and the opportunities we want for our children - and our children's children - all depend on getting the next five years right. If we fail, the consequences for Britain and for the economic security of ordinary, working people across this country will be significant. If we succeed, the opportunities ahead of us are great."

Key policies

£8bn extra for the NHS

Scrap the triple-lock on the state pension, which guarantees it rises by the highest of average earnings, inflation or 2.5%

Means test winter fuel payments, taking away £300 from wealthier pensioners

Raising cost of care threshold from £23,000 to £100,000 - but include value of home in calculation of assets for home care as well as residential care

Scrap free school lunches for infants in England, but offer free breakfasts across the primary years

Pump an extra £4bn a year into schools by 2022

Immigration cut to under 100,000

Increase the amount levied on firms employing non-EU migrant workers

Social care

Scrap a £72,000 cap on care costs

Assets up to £100,000 to be exempted

The economy

Increase the personal allowance to £12,500 and the higher rate to £50,000 by 2020

Keep pledge to ensure residents can veto high increases in council tax via a referendum

Improve HMRC's capabilities to stamp down on smuggling, including improving policing of borders as UK leaves EU

Reduce online VAT fraud

Spend more on research and development

Ensure industry and businesses have access to reliable, cheap and clean power

Deliver road, rail, airports and broadband that businesses need

Business

Increase the amount levied on firms employing migrant workers

Listed companies will have to publish ratio of executive pay to broader UK workforce pay

Maintain pledge to cut corporation tax to 17% by 2020

Reform business rates, with more frequent revaluations

Simplify the tax system

Regulate more efficiently, saving £9bn through the Red Tape Challenge and the One-In-Two-Out Rule

Legislate for tougher regulation of tax advisory firms

Update the rules that govern mergers and takeovers

Ensure foreign ownership of companies controlling important infrastructure does not undermine British security or essential services

Legislate to make executive pay packages subject to strict annual votes by shareholders

Workers' rights

Increase the National Living Wage to 60% of median earnings by 2020

Ensure people working in the 'gig' economy are properly protected

Change the law to ensure listed companies nominate a director from the workforce, create a formal employee advisory council or assign specific responsibility for employee representation to a designated non-executive director

Introduce a right for employees to request information relating to the future direction of the company

Education

Pump an extra £4bn a year into schools by 2022

Scrap free school lunches for infants in England, but offer free breakfasts across the primary years

Health

Require foreign workers and overseas students to pay more to cover the cost of NHS care

Social security and pensions

Scrap the triple lock on the state pension, which guarantees it rises by the highest of average earnings, inflation or 2.5%

Means test winter fuel payments, taking away £300 from wealthier pensioners

Tighten the rules against pension abuse and increase punishment for those caught mismanaging pension schemes

Give the pensions regulator powers to issue punitive fines for those found to have wilfully left a pension scheme under-resourced

New criminal offence for company directors who put at risk the ability of a pension scheme to meet its obligations

Migration

Commitment to "bear down on immigration from outside the EU" across all visa routes

Immigration cut to under 100,000

Brexit

Reduce and control immigration from Europe after Brexit

Seek to replicate all existing EU free trade agreements

Support the ratification of trade agreements entered into during our EU membership

Introduce a Trade Bill in the next parliament

Create a network of Her Majesty's Trade Commissioners to head nine new regional overseas posts

Reconvene the Board of Trade to increase exports from Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland as well as England

What the other parties say:

Liberal Democrat health spokesman Norman Lamb: "Elderly people the length of Britain will shudder at these care cost proposals. Many elderly people currently will face the cruel situation of having to sell their home when they die to fund residential care home costs. Now the frail and elderly receiving care in their own home will face what is a 'personal death tax' charged against their home. And the more help you need, the more Theresa May will snatch away when you die."

The launch

Theresa May's team chose a converted mill in Halifax, West Yorkshire to launch their 2017 election manifesto. As megaphone-shouting protesters gathered outside, Theresa May took to the stage without music but to applause following an introduction by Brexit Secretary David Davis, who hailed her as a prime minister "with the strength to lead Britain through these negotiations and make a success of Brexit".

Standing in front of a blue backdrop with the messages "a stronger Britain" and "a prosperous future", Mrs May unveiled what she termed "my manifesto for Britain's future - a plan to see us through Brexit and beyond, a plan for a stronger, fairer, more prosperous Britain - a plan to seize the opportunities ahead and to build a country that our children and grandchildren are proud to call home."

She said the document set out "a vision for Britain, a portrait of the kind of country I want this nation to be after Brexit as we chart our own way in the world".

