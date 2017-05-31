Jeremy Corbyn to take part in seven-way TV debate

Image caption Mishal Husain will moderate the debate which takes place in Cambridge

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn says he will take part in a seven-way BBC general election debate later.

Lib Dem leader Tim Farron, UKIP's Paul Nuttall, SNP deputy leader Angus Robertson, Green co-leader Caroline Lucas and Plaid Cymru leader Leanne Wood will take part.

Theresa May has refused to take part in any debates, so Home Secretary Amber Rudd will be representing the Tories.

Labour had said that Mr Corbyn would not take part unless Mrs May was there.

Mishal Husain will moderate the debate, which takes place in Cambridge and will be shown on BBC One from 19:30-21:00 BST and livestreamed on Twitter.

Each panellist will make an opening statement before taking questions from the audience.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Several election programmes with audience participation have been arranged ahead of 8 June

Amid rumours of his rethink on whether to take part, Mr Corbyn said on Wednesday morning the PM should "come and have a chat, come and have a debate".

The show is the latest in a series of special broadcasts ahead of the 8 June general election.

This includes two Question Time shows - on 2 June featuring Mrs May and Mr Corbyn appearing separately and on 4 June with Mr Farron and SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon.

Andrew Neil has been carrying out a series of interviews with party leaders.