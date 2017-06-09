Election 2017: The result in maps
The Conservatives remain the largest party, but have fallen short of a majority in the House of Commons.
Although both Labour and the Conservatives have increased their share of the vote, Labour has gained 29 seats while Theresa May's party have lost 12 seats, with few seats left to declare.
Where did the Conservatives win and lose votes?
The Conservatives made striking headway in Scotland, where they gained a dozen seats. The party's vote share improved across most of the rest of the UK, but fell back in parts of the south east and London. Use the drop down menu below to see how Labour, the Lib Dems, the SNP, Plaid Cymru, UKIP and the Greens have done.
Please enable Javascript to view our results map
What about Labour?
Labour's share of the vote nationally rose by 10 percentage points to 40%, with strong performances across northern England, London, East Anglia and the south coast.
Please enable Javascript to view our results map
Labour heartlands - vote share mapped
Labour's traditional strongholds stand out on the map below. With many seats in the north of England, south Wales and London showing Labour taking more than 50% of the vote.
Use the drop down menu below to see how the Conservatives, the Lib Dems, the SNP, Plaid Cymru, UKIP and the Greens have done.
Conservative strongholds - vote share mapped
This map is almost a mirror image of the Labour map above. With the Conservatives fairing best in rural areas and in the south of England.
Where was turnout highest?
Turnout at this election was 68.7, over 2 percentage points higher than the 2015 general election. Turnout was up in 557 seats, with only a few left to declare.
Please enable Javascript to view our results map
Overall results - the hung Parliament mapped
Select the "Changed seats" button below to see how the balance of power has shifted overnight.
Please enable Javascript to view our results map
- Con
- Lab
- SNP
- LD
- PC
- UKIP
- Ind
- DUP
- SDLP
- UUP
- SF
- Green