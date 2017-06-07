General election 2017: Diane Abbott 'takes indefinite break from campaign'

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Diane Abbott has insisted she is not being asked to stay away from the TV and radio studios

Shadow home secretary Diane Abbott is "taking a break from the campaign" because she is unwell, Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has said.

BBC political editor Laura Kuenssberg said the break would be "indefinite".

Shadow minister Lyn Brown is to stand in for Ms Abbott, who pulled out of two media appearances on Tuesday.

Asked how long Ms Abbott would be taking a break, Mr Corbyn replied: "I'll be talking to her later on today - she's not well at the moment."

He said: "Of course Diane is somebody that works extremely hard and represents her community very well and I have to say has received totally unfair levels of attack and abuse not just recently - over many years."

Ms Abbott had been scheduled to appear on a special election edition of Radio 4's Woman's Hour alongside Home Secretary Amber Rudd and other political rivals on Tuesday.

But shortly before transmission, it was announced that shadow foreign secretary Emily Thornberry would take her place.

Ms Abbott had downplayed claims Labour wanted her to adopt a lower profile after several faltering performances.

During an appearance on Sky News on Monday, Ms Abbott rejected suggestions that the party leadership regarded her as a liability after an LBC interview earlier in the campaign when she failed to put an accurate cost on the party's plans to fund 10,000 new police officers.

She said she was appearing regularly in the media and it would be "strange" if she was not doing so at a time of heightened concern about security and policing after the terror attacks in London and Manchester.

Lyn Brown, 57, was first appointed to Labour's shadow home affairs team when Mr Corbyn named his first frontbench team in 2015.

But she was among a slew of MPs who resigned the following year following a vote of no confidence in his leadership. She said then that Labour should seek a new leader "for the good of the party and the country".

She rejoined the front bench three months later as minister for policing. MP for West Ham since 2005, she is fighting Thursday's election in the ultra-safe east London seat, which she held with a majority of almost 28,000 in 2015.

She was a Labour whip under Gordon Brown and Ed Miliband, before being appointed shadow minister for communities and local government in 2013 and then shadow home office minister two years later.

The Conservatives said Labour were "hiding" Ms Abbott away from voters as she was "not trusted" by Mr Corbyn, a close ally and friend of hers, and other colleagues.