Election results 2017: Labour retain Middlesbrough and Darlington

Image caption Jenny Chapman retained Darlington

Labour has retained Darlington and Middlesbrough - the first seats in the Tees area to be declared.

Sitting Middlesbrough MP Andy McDonald saw his majority and share of the ballot rise as he secured 23,404 votes.

Darlington MP Jenny Chapman also saw her majority and share rise as she got 22,681 votes.

The Conservatives finished second in both seats but both candidates saw their share increase.

Click here for the latest updates from the North East and Cumbria

Jacob Young came second in Middlesbrough with 9,531 votes, while the Liberal Democrats' Dawud Islam finished fifth with 1% of the share.

Independent Terry Lawton finished fourth and the Green Party's Carl Martinez was sixth.

The other constituencies in this area yet to declare are:

Bishop Auckland

Hartlepool

Middlesbrough South & Cleveland East

Redcar

Sedgefield