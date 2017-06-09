Election Results 2017: Derby North won by Labour's Chris Williamson
- 9 June 2017
- From the section Election 2017
Labour has re-taken Derby North from the Conservatives after losing it at the last election by just 41 votes.
Chris Williamson lost to Tory Amanda Solloway in 2010 but won with a majority of over 2,000 votes this time around.
Mr Williamson's speech attacked the "gutter press" which, he said, has "smeared Jeremy Corbyn" during his election campaign.
He said he will "continue to work to deliver the sunshine of socialism".