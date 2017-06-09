Election results 2017: Ken Clarke holds Rushcliffe for Tories

Image caption The Father of the House's majority has been reduced by over 5,000 votes

Veteran Conservative MP Ken Clarke has been re-elected to the seat he has held since 1970.

Mr Clarke's majority in Rushcliffe was reduced by more than 5,000 votes, his lowest since 1997.

He said it has been the "most remarkable" general election and confident predictions in politics "can no longer be made".

The 76-year-old, who became Father of the House earlier this year, has said he will not stand again.

Mr Clarke, who turned up to the count in West Bridgford in his trademark Hush Puppies, said he has "never campaigned less in his life".

"It's the strangest one I've ever fought because the prime minster very inconveniently from my point of view decided to hold this election when I was having to have medical treatment and had an operation," he said.

Image caption As always, Ken Clarke's famous Hush Puppies made an appearance

He added it was one of the "most remarkable" elections he had ever fought in.

"I think we are in the middle of great events - the whole structure of politics has been changing in the last two or three years.

"The old confident predictions that could be made a few years ago can no longer confidently be made and we are still waiting to see what kind of parliament we will have tomorrow."