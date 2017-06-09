Election results 2017: Eleven things you may have missed

It's difficult to catch everything during an election night whirlwind of facts, stats and spin. Beyond the immediate headlines, here are 11 things you may have missed.

1. High-profile scalps

The SNP has suffered some of the night's biggest losses. Former leader Alex Salmond, who was Scotland's first minister between 2007 and 2014, lost his Gordon seat to the Scottish Conservatives. The SNP leader in Westminster, Angus Robertson, also lost his Moray seat to the Tories.

Former Lib Dem Leader and deputy PM Nick Clegg also suffered a fall from grace. He looked visibly upset when he lost his Sheffield Hallam seat - which he had held for 12 years - to Labour. But his departure didn't seem to shock everyone. "Who is Nick Clegg?" was one of the top trending questions on Google overnight.

2. People turned out to vote

Turnout is the highest since 1997. It's up by 2% to 69%.

3. Jeremy Corbyn got young voters to turn out

It looks like Labour has been successful in persuading young voters to turn out and vote for the party.

There has been a greater swing to Labour in seats with a higher population of 18 to 24-year-olds, according to professor of politics John Curtice.

Turnout has also increased more in seats with young people - and Labour's vote seems to have advanced most in constituencies where the turnout increased most.

4. More female MPs than ever before

A record number of female MPs have been elected. There will be at least 192 women in this Parliament, one more than the 191 women elected in 2015.

About 30% of candidates were women this year - up from the previous record of 26% in 2015. However the actual number of women standing was down from 1,036 to 983.

5. Ruth Davidson is the biggest Tory winner

Mrs May may have had a terrible night, but the Scottish Conservative leader has arguably achieved one of the biggest success stories of recent UK political history.

The Scottish Tories were wiped out by the Tony Blair landslide in 1997 and narrowly escaped oblivion again in 2015 when the SNP swept to power in 56 of Scotland's 59 constituencies. The party's single MP hung on by only a few hundred votes.

Now they're back. The Conservatives won 13 seats in Scotland - the party's best performance in Scotland since 1983. The SNP are currently on 34 seats.

6. Sunderland lost its podium position

Sunderland has historically been the first place to count and declare its results. But this year it lost out to Newcastle in the battle to be first, trumping its neighbour.

Newcastle Central was declared first at 23:01 BST, followed by Houghton and Sunderland South nine minutes later. Sunderland has been the fastest to declare for the past six elections.

7. The first female Sikh MP was elected

New Labour MP Preet Kaur Gill retained the party's seat of Birmingham Edgbaston, becoming the UK's first female Sikh MP. The 44-year-old, who got a majority of 6,917, said her passion for politics was inspired by her late father and his close friend Lord King, who became the first Sikh peer in the UK.

The seat of Birmingham Edgbaston has been continuously represented by women from both main parties since 1953.

8. It may have been the Brexit election after all

Labour has done well in seats that voted to Remain in the EU. The Tory votes has seen an uptick in seats that voted strongly to Leave, but far less than Labour's gain.

The swing to Labour in seats where Remain won over 55% in 2016 is averaging seven points, whereas there is a 1% swing to the Conservatives in seats where over 60% voted for Leave, according to Mr Curtice.

9. Jeremy Corbyn performed the most awkward high-five ever

The Labour leader might have had a belter of a night, but he needs to work on his high-fives. Shadow Foreign Secretary Emily Thornberry appeared to get a slap across the chest when he overreached.

10. Theresa May stood against a person called Lord Buckethead

Mrs May had an unusual opponent in her constituency of Maidenhead Lord Buckethead, who won 249 seats. It's not the first time he's tried to be an MP. In 1987, Lord Buckethead stood against Margaret Thatcher in Finchley, winning 131 votes. And in 1992, he stood against then prime minister John Major.

Lord Buckethead wasn't the only odd person the PM shared a stage with. Bobby "Elmo" Smith, pictured above, got three votes.

11. The smallest majority was just two votes

The battle for Richmond Park - between the Conservative's Zac Goldsmith and Lib Dem's Sarah Olney - came down to 45 votes after two recounts, with the Conservatives winning with a majority of 45.

But there was an even closer race in Scotland. The SNP held onto the Fife North East seat by just two votes - 0.005% of the vote - following three recounts.