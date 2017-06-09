Birmingham elects first female Sikh MP

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption General Election 2017: Preet Gill becomes first female Sikh MP

The first female Sikh MP has been elected to the Houses of Parliament.

Preet Gill secured 24,124 votes to hold the seat in Birmingham Edgbaston for Labour with a majority of 6,917.

The seat had previously been held by Gisela Stuart who stepped down when the election was called.

Ms Gill, who said education cuts was one of her top priorities, said: "It's a real honour to be representing the people and the place where I was born and raised."

"We've had a really strong campaign, a really good team of people here in Edgbaston and it's just been phenomenal."

She added: "I'm really excited to learn more and really connect with communities," she said.

'Role model'

Bhai Amrik Singh, chair of the Sikh Federation, said: "We are delighted to have the first Sikh woman MP in Preet Kaur Gill in Birmingham, Edgbaston.

"She will be a fantastic MP, a credit to the Sikh community and an excellent role model."

Ms Gill was followed by Conservative Caroline Squire with 17,207 votes.

Lib Dem Colin Green received 1,564 votes, Green candidate Alice Kiff received 562 and Common Good candidate Dick Rodgers secured 155 votes.