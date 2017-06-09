General Election 2017: Conservatives hold Shropshire seats

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption General Election 2017: Tories hold Telford with 720 majority

The Conservative Party held on to all five of its seats in the Shropshire area - one with a majority of just 720.

Lucy Allan held on to her seat in Telford with the small majority over her nearest Labour rival - narrower than her 730 majority in 2015.

She said she would serve the people of Telford "to the best of my ability" after securing 21,777 votes.

Prominent Brexit campaigner Owen Paterson won a majority of 16,355 to retain the North Shropshire seat.

He said Theresa May was "justified" in calling the election.

Shropshire: Election results

Analysis: Andy Giddings, BBC Shropshire

After the election was called, the Green Party offered to support Labour by not fielding a candidate in the Telford constituency.

They turned that offer down and might regret that now because the Greens received 898 votes and the margin of victory for the Conservatives was just 720.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption General Election 2017: MP thanks bride after 'Newport' honeymoon

Mark Pritchard, who retained The Wrekin seat, thanked his new wife who he married during the election campaign.

Mr Pritchard, who secured 27,451 votes, joked he had swapped the Dordogne for Dudley for his honeymoon.

The re-elected Shrewsbury and Atcham Conservative MP Daniel Kawczynski has backed Theresa May to continue as Prime Minister.

Mr Kawczynski saw his majority cut by about a third, with Labour's Dr Laura Davies picking up 7,000 more votes than she did two years ago.

He said: "I hope that she will stay on and continue to be our prime minister.

"I'm loyal to her as our party leader, I think she's doing a very good job in many areas and I very much hope she remains as our prime minister, but of course we have to learn lessons."

Meanwhile, Philip Dunne held Ludlow with a majority of 19,286. He secured 31,433 votes followed by Labour's Julia Buckley with 12,147 votes, Lib Dem Heather Kidd who secured 5,336 votes and Green candidate Hilary Wendt who received 1,054 votes.

Mr Dunne called the result for his party "very disappointing" but he was pleased to see Shropshire remain blue.

He added that at the time, Theresa May's decision to call the election seemed to be "the logical thing to do" because of the state of the opinion polls.